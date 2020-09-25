Agribusiness buzz in brief

Dairy code acclaim for ACCC

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has been recognised by the International Competition Network and World Bank Group for its work to improve dairy industry competition.

The global network's annual advocacy contest awards competition agencies and government departments for achievements in promoting market competition and its benefits through activities other than enforcement action.

The ACCC's dairy sector activities involved an inquiry into industry competition, completed in April 2018, and subsequent recommendation of a mandatory code.

"This award is well-deserved recognition of the ACCC's advocacy for an industry code to promote greater competition and efficiency in the dairy industry," said ACCC chairman Rod Sims.



"Neither the existing legal framework, nor any voluntary industry-based solution, sufficiently addressed these issues, so we advocated an enforceable code of conduct."

The national dairy code began this year, increasing the transparency of information farmers need to compare rival offers, and removing barriers to those wanting to supply different processors.

.........

Another Ingham's boss to Ridley

Former Ingham's managing director Mick McMahon has taken over as chairman of stockfeed producer Ridley Corporation.

Mr McMahon replaces corporate investment high flier and Australian Rugby League Commissioner, Gary Weiss, who retired in August after 10 years on the board.

Mr McMahon led the Ingham's poultry and stockfeed business through its public float on the Australian Securities Exchange and prior to that was managing director of Skilled Group and chief operating officer with Coles supermarkets.

He is also chairman of tourism and hospitality venue business Rock Leisure and a former Metcash director.

Former Ingham's acting managing director Quinton Hildebrand, who also worked under Mr McMahon, joined Ridley as managing director a year ago.

Also new to Ridley's board is Rhys Jones, the current executive director and chairman of private Australasian steel distributor Vulcan and a director of Carbine Aginvest (formerly Tru Test) and Metro Performance Glass.

.........

Harris Farm's Brisbane push

Sydney-based family-owned Harris Farm Markets is opening two of its supersized greengrocer stores in Brisbane, starting with Clayfield in November, then a flagship store in West End in May.

Harris Farm Markets established more than 40 years ago and now has 22 stores and more than 1500 staff in metropolitan and regional NSW.

The Brisbane move will be its first interstate initiative, drawing on the company's strong Queensland supply connections and a previous Harris family ownership link to the Clayfield Markets site.

The new stores will by supplied by more than 300 Queensland producers, including organic milk from Barambah, My Berries from Caboolture, and organic chicken from Hobbs Family Farms Organic in Pittsworth.

The West Village flagship store will take over part of the Peters Ice Cream building, built in the 1920s by American migrant, Fred Peters.

.........

Grain leadership offer

Applications close on September 30 for the Australian Grain Leaders Program for emerging grain growers and industry professionals.

Among the 104 past graduates of the 12-month program are current GrainGrowers chairman Brett Hosking and AgForce grains president Brendan Taylor.

"The program is the perfect opportunity to take a step off farm and work on your leadership style and professional goals," said GrainGrowers leadership and events general manager Kaitlin Commins.

"The skills acquired enhance help develop skills so participants return to their local communities as leaders prepared for the future."

"If you know an outstanding young grower, please give them a nudge to apply for the program."

The selection process will be undertaken by a panel, managed by GrainGrowers, which will review, shortlist and phone interview applicants in October.

For details visit www.graingrowers.com.au

.......

New ALRTA president

Northern NSW trucking business principal Scott McDonald (pictured) will take over as president of the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association from October 1.

He and his brother Stephen operate McDonald Brothers Transport at Tamworth.

The business grew from just one truck in 2000 soon after Scott finished a butchery apprenticeship, and now includes a fleet of tippers, crates, flattops and dropdeck trailers, servicing all types of rural transport tasks.

Mr McDonald, a former ALRTA vice president, replaces retiring president Stephen Marley.

.........

Bubs offer extended

Postal delays have interrupted the share purchase plan offer to Bubs Australia shareholders, prompting the goat milk formula company to extend its offer closing date by two weeks.

The new deadline for eligible shareholders to apply to take part in the 80 cents a share purchase plan is October 7.

The SSP aims to raise $10 million to support the company's marketing push and a nutritional formula processing facility purchase in China.

The offer booklet's distribution was stalled by coronavirus pandemic-related delays to Australia Post services, prompting Bubs to respond to shareholder complaints and extend the capital raising timeline.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Agribusiness buzz in brief first appeared on Farm Online.