Onfarm apps suite for reporting pests

THE Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has created a suite of mobile apps to report and map crop pests, to help protect Western Australia's valuable agriculture industries and support the State's biosecurity defences.

The collection of apps are easy to use and once downloaded will work when outside of Wi-Fi or mobile range.

These include:

MyPestGuide Crops;

MyPestGuide Diseases;

MyPestGuide Grapes;

MyPestGuide CropScout;

MyPestGuide Reporter;

SnapCard; and

MyCrop.

The apps can be used by growers and consultants to better manage crop pests and by the public to identify and track pests on the frontline of biosecurity detection.

The "BEST" - biosecurity, engagement and surveillance tool - is DPIRD's MyPestGuide Reporter app, which has received more than 250,000 verified reports, including all kinds of plant pests, diseases, weeds, animals and aquatic organisms.

The three field guides -MyPestGuide Crops, MyPestGuide Diseases and MyPestGuide Grapes - work alongside MyPestGuide Reporter, which can be used to identify pests before making a report.

The pests can be searched using filters for crop type, the damage observed and the pest type or size.

The field guides also contain detailed descriptions of grain pests, including the scientific names, general description, life cycle, damage, control and whether a species is a threat to WA's biosecurity.

Using the apps is easy.

When you find a pest, use the field guide to identify the pest and find out more about it and then report the pest using MyPestGuide Reporter.

The apps will automatically work together - the field guide will open MyPestGuide Reporter and insert the organism you think you have found.

A DPIRD experts will reply to you with the verified identification if possible.

You can map the find and send up to four photos.

If you cannot identify a pest or you are not sure, use MyPestGuide Reporter to find out what it is.

You can also submit a report via the DPIRD MyPestGuide web pages community on the DPIRD website.

DPIRD has also developed other decision-management tools.

To better monitor for aphids in crops check out the MyPestGuide CropScout app or try SnapCard to help with spray coverage decisions.

If you are very confident at identifying pests in the field, consider using the PestFax Reporter or MyCrop apps.

These tools let you report observations of pests or diseases in crop and pasture paddocks.

Reports go to the WA PestFax service team for verification by the department's crop protection experts.

During the growing season, the PestFax Reporter team is a great resource for agronomists and farmers to help monitor pests in their crops.

Outside the farm, DPIRD asks that people use the MyPestGuide Reporter app.

Visit DPIRD's mobile app centre at agric.wa.gov.au/appcentre and download an app today.

Head out into the field to find and map pests.

You can then view and share your mapped pests with friends, neighbours and groups.