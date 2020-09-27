CLAAS unveils six side-mount mowers

GLOBAL forage harvesting specialist CLAAS has announced the release of six new side-mounted rear mowers.

Pitched firmly at owner-operators, the models are available in working widths from 2.2 to 3.4 metres, incorporating the CLAAS MaxCut cutterbar, which has been progressively introduced across the entire range of DISCO mowers over the past five years.

The new mowers can be ordered from November onwards for spring 2021 delivery.

The DISCO series spans more than 30 front-mounted, rear-mounted and trailed models with operating widths from 2.2-10.7m.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product specialist Blair McAlwee said the MaxCut cutterbar featured a wave-shaped mower bed press-formed from a single piece of material.

"This unique design has become synonymous with cutting quality, operational efficiency and reliability," Mr McAlwee said.

"MaxCut combines the benefits of both the in-line and satellite cutterbars.

"The cutting disc is positioned further forward on the cutterbar, ensuring the largest possible overlap between each disc for optimal cutting quality under all conditions.

"In the event of a collision, the module shears at a pre-determined breaking point but the cutting disc is held in the module by an axial bolt and cannot fly off.

"The safety module can be replaced easily and quickly.

"The special shape of the skids and the large channel between them creates a dirt-repelling tunnel-effect for clean harvesting.

"The bolted design of the mower bed and permanent lubrication of all drive components simplify maintenance and guarantee dimensional stability and longevity."

The new side-mounted models incorporate a number of other features for maximum efficiency, including centre-of-gravity hitching.

"This system ensures that the mower bed has a uniform contact pressure over the entire working width, similar to centre-mounted mowers," Mr McAlwee said.

"The line of force of the suspension spring runs exactly through the centre of gravity of the mower unit.

"These units can angle up to 45 degrees upwards and 20 degrees downwards."

All models feature a host of smart features for easy maintenance, easy transport and safe storage.

The new models include the entry-level DISCO 24, 28 and 32 models, with working widths from 2.2-3.0m.

"These three DISCO 10 mowers feature professional technology found on larger units, including the MAX CUT cutterbar and a double gearbox," Mr McAlwee said.

"They are extremely sturdy despite their lightweight design.

"As is the case with previous models, the power flow is directly fed into the inner mowing disc from above, which means that no inner shoe is required and efficiency is increased.

"The powerful belt drive can be tensioned without tools using a rotary knob.

"The PTO shaft speed can be reduced from 540 to 480 rpm in light crops or when topping, which significantly reduces fuel consumption."

The mechanical break-out mechanism immediately responds to collisions and releases the mower bed to the rear and then automatically re-engages when reset.

The wide opening of the protective covers allows easy access to the entire working width of the mower bed for easy blade changing and maintenance.

The unit folds to an extremely narrow transport position of 95 degrees.

Various mounting options, including the Quickhitch mounting frame and the lower attachment of the left-hand lower link pin make mounting on the tractor easier.

Another three models, with working widths from 2.2-3.4m, have been added to the DISCO 100 series.

"The new transport folding to 105 degrees ensures safe transport, even with lighter tractors," Mr McAlwee said.

"The field of vision of the tractor's rear-view mirrors is not restricted by the mowing unit and the rear lights are not obscured.

"The new double-acting hydraulic ram ensures a reliable and safe folding process even on hilly ground and end position dampening."

The new compact CLAAS DISCO series feature include:

Centre-of-gravity hitching that ensures the mower bed has a uniform contact pressure over the entire working width, similar to centre-mounted mowers.

Side-mounted rear mowers can angle 45o upwards and 20o downwards.

DISCO 100 mowers which are available in working widths of 2.2 to 3.4m and can be fitted with a roller or tyne conditioner.

Maintenance-free MaxCut mower bed with wide swing-out protective covers.