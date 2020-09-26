White Suffolks top Quairading at $1850

IT was the year for White Suffolks at the annual Quairading Breeders' ram sale, with the breed fast becoming the flavour of the season, achieving the highest clearances and prices under the hammer, while also having a new stud selling.

The sale this year incorporated 10 separate studs, offering a total of 199 rams, across five different breeds.

The Acadia White Suffolk stud, Yealering, reached the $1850 top price at auction, which was topped only by the Pettison Park Suffolk stud's, Quairading, offering of two South Suffolk sires which sold via private negotiation post sale for $2000 each.

A strong contingent of 41 registered buyers meant there was good competition on the increased total offering of 199 rams and saw an overall clearance of 173 for an average of $901 across the shed.

With Quairading currently experiencing another drier than average season and conditions being tough with respect to water, the sale still garnered extremely good results.

Following the market trends, the Poll Merino prices were down on their usual highs, but clearances were still good and the Poll Dorset offering saw prices also down on previous years highs, while the Suffolks, South Suffolks and White Suffolks all experienced a lift across the board.

This Argyle Park Poll Merino stud ram topped the Merino section of the Quairading Breeders' Ram Sale, achieving $1500. With the ram are buyers Toby Blechynden (left), Brookton, Vaughan Baker, Brookton, Amy Blechynden, Brookton, and father Mark, and Argyle Park co-principal Linden Johnston, Quairading.

Nutrien Livestock York, Beverley and Quairading agent Denis Warnick said the seasonal conditions had certainly affected the outcomes of the sale.

"Quairading has had a very dry season to date," Mr Warnick said.

"People in the area have dropped their sheep numbers due to the tough season.

"This was most noticeable with the absence of some regular buyers, which affected the Merino offering the most."

Mr Warnick said the buyers who purchased Poll Merinos got really good value for money for the high quality of rams on offer.

He also he had seen a trend towards higher prices for the meat breeds this season, which could be for numerous reasons like high meat prices and lower wool prices, but it was a great result for the studs that sold on the day, especially the White Suffolks.

Even though there were some lower prices and clearances in some breeds, the vendors were happy with the results, expressing their thanks to their regular clients and welcomed the competition from the new buyers who were present due to the cancellation of the Nutrien Livestock Northam British Breeds sale.

Merna White Suffolk stud, co-principal Kaiden Johnston, Quairading, with buyer Cody Eva, Brookton and Quairading, and Nutrien Livestock York, Beverley and Quairading agent, Denis Warnick, with the top-priced Merna White Suffolk which sold to $1200 in their first time included in the multi vendor, multi breed sale.

Poll Merino

The first breed to be auctioned were the Poll Merinos offered by the Merna Poll Merino stud, Quairading and Argyle Park Poll Merino stud, Quairading.

Merna this year offered a total of 55 rams, for a clearance of 44, selling to a top price of $1400 and an average of $844.

The top priced ram went to regular local buyer John Anderson, LA Anderson & Partners, Quairading.

Mr Anderson said they have purchased Merna genetics for about 12 years for their commercial sheep breeding program.

"We like the local aspect of the Merna sheep," Mr Anderson said.

"The sheep are bred for our conditions and do well.

"We like their size and their wool type, they suit our operation."

The top priced ram weighed 108 kilograms and had figures of 20.3 micron, 3.4 standard deviation (SD), 16.7 coefficient of variation (CV), a 99.7 per cent comfort factor (CF) and a 6.3kg greasy fleece weight (GFW).

The volume buyer in the Merna offering was KS Eva & Sons, Brookton and Quairading, with their overall purchase of 11 Poll Merino sires, to a top of $1050 and an average of $750.

Brothers Gary and Don Eva, have been long-term Merna clients for about 12 years.

Don's son Cody returned to the farm late last year after finishing a mechanical apprenticeship and had a hand in the day's purchases which were not restricted to the Poll Merino breed.

Gary Eva said they have had good results utilising the Merna genetics in their commercial self-replacing Merino ewe flock and liked their frame and fast growth rates.

"They have the ability to turn off good wether lambs early," Mr Eva said.

"They have a good wool type and cut.

"They perform really well in our program.

"Our average micron across the flock is around 20.5."

The Evas mated 4000 Merino ewes this year.

It was the next stud, Argyle Park Poll Merino, that achieved the highest Poll Merino sire price in the shed at $1500, from their offering of eight rams.

Argyle Park sold seven rams for an average of $814.

The top priced ram had a body weight of 108kg and figures of 22.6 micron, 3.8 SD, 16.8 CV, 98.3pc CF and a clean fleece weight (CFW) of 3.2kg, and was snapped up by BED Blechynden & Sons, Brookton.

Mark Blechynden said the family used to have a Merino stud, Burnside, but now his children Toby and Amy Blechynden along with Vaughan Baker, had really taken over the reins and were very keen to get back into breeding Merinos again.

"We breed our own Merinos for our flock and would like to get into selling some of these also," Mr Blechynden said.

"Traditionally we had a Merino stud, but now we have moved into Poll Merinos.

"Eventually we would like to re-register the stud, we still have a little more work before we are fully ready, but hopefully it will happen within the next couple of years."

Toby Blechynden said the top priced ram had a good large frame and had heavy cutting wool.

"It suits the style of wool we want and are aiming for," Mr Blechynden said.

"It has a nice long staple, and although it is a little stronger wool, it will suit our program as we are able to bring the micron down."

The volume buyers in the Argyle Park offering were LA Anderson & Partners, Quairading, with their total of three rams for a top price and an average of $700.

Poll Dorset

The next breed sold on the day was the Poll Dorset penning, from two studs and spanning a total of 65 lots, with 53 successfully sold during the proceedings.

The Longdale Poll Dorset stud, offered and sold their line up of 40 rams in their entirety.

The $925 top price of their section and the breed went to a large 113kg ram, with 97 eye muscle depth (EMD), 43 eye muscle width (EMW) and 8 millimetres fat.

The ram was taken home by RL Hitchcock, Northam, as part of a team of three rams secured for the $925 top price and an average of $858.

The equal volume buyers of the Longdale sires were DJ & BM Gors, Beverley, who purchased three rams to a top of $900 and an average of $850, while Kirralee Farms, Pingelly, also left with three rams for a top and average of $800.

The overall average for the Longdale stud was $778.

The next stud was Merna Poll Dorset stud, Quairading, offering 25 sires for a clearance of 13, to a top of $900 and for an average of $781.

Westcoast Wool and Livestock representative, Mark Fairclough, purchased Merna's top priced Poll Dorset sire and was also the volume buyer of the stud, purchasing seven rams in total for an average of $771, on behalf of a client.

Mr Fairclough said the client has bought the Merna bloodlines before and was very happy with results in their operation.

"They are very good sheep," Mr Fairclough said.

"They are big robust framed sheep, with good early growth weight in the lambs they produce.

"They were very good value today."

The $900 top-priced ram weighed in at 129kg and had 107 EMD, 43 EMW and 10mm fat.

White Suffolk

It was the White Suffolk offering that really set the shed off, providing strong competition to push top prices up and make the averages the highest they have been for a few years.

Although not the first to sell their White Suffolk rams, Acadia stud, Yealering, were certainly the most successful stud of the day under the hammer and overall.

Acadia's offering of 30 sires, was up by five from the last sale and saw a complete clearance, which was also an increase of nine rams.

The top price to be made under the auctioneers gavel for the sale was also achieved by Acadia at $1850, up by $750 from 2019, and an average price of $1085, up by $175 from the previous year and was actually a record price for the stud.

A total of nine bidders were able to secure the Acadia sires with the 123kg, exhibiting LambPlan Australian Standard Breeding Values (ASBVs) of 0.3 birthweight (BWT), 10.2 weaning weight (WWT), 15.3 post weaning weight (PWWT) 2.55 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD and 142.6 terminal carcase production index (TCP).

The ram was purchased by BED Blechynden & Sons, Brookton, along with two more for an average of $1433.

Toby Blechynden said it was the first time they had purchased rams from the Acadia stud.

"The top-priced ram was definitely the most solid and widest ram at the sale," Mr Blechynden said.

"It was a very good meaty sheep, with figures to match.

"We have a total of around 5000 Merino ewes and mate around 1500 of these to crossbreds.

"We have only bred crossbreds for a couple of years and our first sale of lambs for this year sold really well only last week.

"We really like the White Suffolk breed, it works well in our area."

Acadia stud co-principal Alan Manton, said he had pegged the top priced ram as being the one to sell to the highest price and had penned him first for that reason.

"He was sired by a Depta Grove ram we purchased two years ago from Victoria," Mr Manton said.

The volume buyer from Acadia was Patten Trading Group, Como, with their purchase of six rams to a top of $1050 and for an average of $925.

AM & CM Garbin, Bruce Rock, K & E Fairhead & Son, East Pingelly and Kelsey Jay Nominees P/L, Pingelly, each purchased a total of four sires.

It was also a very successful sale for the Sasimwa White Suffolk stud, York, with Glen and Kay Cole offering a total of 14 sires resulting in a 100pc clearance for a top price of $1350, up by $250 from 2019 results and an average price of $1154, an increase of $312 from the previous year.

The ram had LambPlan ASBVs of 0.46 BWT, 16.5 PWT, -1.09 PFat, 0.47 PEMD and 134.76 TCP.

The $1350 ram was purchased by JF Yandle & Co, Narembeen, who was also one of the volume buyers and took home three Sasimwa White Suffolks for an average of $1283.

Mt Bebb Farms, Shackleton, also purchased three Sasimwa sires to a top of $1100 twice and for an average of $1033.

It was the first time selling for Merna White Suffolk stud and it was certainly not their last after their complete clearance of nine sires, for a $1200 top and a very healthy average of $1028.

The top-priced ram reached $1200 and was the sole purchase for Cody Eva, Brookton and Quairading, who is starting a crossbred operation for the first time.

Mr Eva said he was looking at diversifying into the meat market, due to the solid prices this year.

Merna co-principal Kaiden Johnston, Quairading, said they would definitely be looking to increase their White Suffolk offering next year.

Rounding out the White Suffolk offering was the Simpson family's Barby Downs stud, Quairading, putting six rams up for sale.

The top price of $1050 was reached three times and the entire offering was split evenly between three buyers, who purchased two rams each.

Suffolk

The Sasimwa Suffolk stud, York, offered 10 sires for sale, with a complete clearance adding to the successor a $950 top price, up by $50 from the last sale and averaged $773.

The top price was reached on a big ram with LambPlan ASBV's of 0.36 BWT, 11.89 PWT, -0.86 PFAT, -0.12 PEMD and 123.8 TCP.

The ram was knocked down to JF Yandle & Co, Narembeen, who purchased another ram for $725.

The volume buyer of the Sasimwa Suffolk' was SL Hadlow & Co, Quairading, with their total of four rams, to a top of $875 and an average of $706.

Tom Hadlow, Quairading, said they had purchased at the sale for the first time last year, but have bought Sasimwa rams in the past for their crossbred flock.

He said they had increased the numbers of their crossbreds this year and they did not see any difference between White Suffolks and Suffolks for their program.

"Size wise and performance wise they are just as good."

South Suffolk

Finally it was the Simpson family's Pettison Park South Suffolk stud, Quairading, who offered two sires that were passed in initially and then sold immediately post auction via private negotiation.

Shaun Simpson said the sires had gone to two separate stud breeders.

Lot 129 a big 120kg ram with 98 EMD, 42 EMW and 10mm fat figures sold to GI & SJ Curtis, Binnaburra stud, Kellerberrin, for $2000.

While lot 130, weighing 113kg, 95 EMD, 39 EMW and 7mm fat, was purchased by Chipper & Co, Springdale stud, York, also for $2000.