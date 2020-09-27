Sandown Prime SAMM sells to $1900

THE vibe was one of optimism and confidence in the meat market at the recent Sandown Prime SAMM stud ram sale, Badgingarra, with the motto 'where there's meat there's money' ringing true for stud principal Graham Sutherland.

This year the sale included 20 Sandown White Suffolk and 20 Sandown Poll Dorset stud rams by invitation from Sutherland Grazing, Perenjori, making the venue a one-stop shop for buyers.

The shed was a buzz with 28 registered buyers, ranging from as far south as Esperance and north to Mullewa and a wide range of localities in between.

The competition was high and the results reflected this, even though the three top Prime SAMM stud sires did not meet reserve and the top price was a little down, the clearance matched last year's sale and the average was up by over $220.

The offering of 68 Prime SAMM sires, saw 65 sold to the top of $1900 and for an average of $1102.

The top sire was travelling to long-term clients the Quinlivan's, Quintarra Farms, Esperance and was purchased by Sandown stud consultant Tony Abbey, on behalf of the Quinlivans.

Mr Abbey said Quintarra had been buying Sandown genetics for about 10 years.

"They like the good carcase, good structure and good wool of the Sandown bloodlines," Mr Abbey said.

"They use them to breed their own sires in a nucleus flock and have a large commercial and lot feeding operation."

Quintarra Farms ended the sale with a total of four rams to the top price of $1900 and for an average of $1700.

Their top priced purchase was lot one for the sale, a sire exhibiting Australian standard breeding values (ASBVs) for the SAMM breed of 7.2 yearling weight (YWT), 0.85 eye muscle depth (EMD), 0.6 Fat, 22.8 micron and 98.1 per cent comfort factor (CF).

The overall volume buyer in the Prime SAMM penning was Elders Mingenew agent, Ross Tyndale-Powell, who purchased 13 rams on behalf of three Mingenew farmers.

Mr Tyndale-Powell said all three clients had purchased Sandown rams previously and were regular buyers.

"They are happy with the progeny," Mr Tyndale-Powell said.

"These sheep do well on the heavy country, so they are ideal."

Nutrien Livestock Dandaragan and Badgingarra representative, Brice Maddock (left), Sandown White Suffolkstud principal Les Sutherland, buyer Gavin Read, Gingin and Westcoast Wool & Livestock Badgingarra representative Brad Groves with the $1500 top-priced Sandown White Suffolk, purchased by Mr Groves on behalf of the Read's.

The three clients had a breakdown of seven rams to one client and then three each to the other two, to an overall top price of $1500 and an average of $1069.

The highest singler volume buyer was another regular client in Eric Sutherland, ERH & JC Sutherland, Perenjori, who won the bids on seven Prime SAMMs to a top of $1500 and an average of $1057.

Mr Sutherland said he was confident in buying the rams at Sandown as they were proven performers in his operations.

"We know they are good, we have been buying them for 12 years," he said.

"The SAMMs grow out well and quickly in our country.

"We always get good prices when selling to WAMMCO and at Muchea.

"They are guaranteed genetics."

Another client of about five years, Peter Mills, PF & KE Mills family trust, Mingenew, purchased six rams to a top of $1400 and a $1183 average.

Mr Mills said they were more interested in the meat attributes of the Sandown rams.

"We breed our own F1 SAMM ewes," Mr Mills said.

"Weight and size are the main factors for us, we are not so concerned about the wool."

Rounding out the higher volumes was another return buyer in Bremerton Pty Ltd, Toodyay, with their purchase of five sires to a top of $1400 twice and an average of $1140.

Nutrien Livestock Dandaragan and surrounds representative Greg Wootton said the results of the sale were testament to the proven performance of the Sandown sheep.

"The continual support from stud breeders is a real credit to Sandown's genetic investment," Mr Wootton said.

"Some new buyers present today put pressure on supply, securing good prices and clearance rates."

Stud principal Graham Sutherland said they had sold a further 50 rams out of the paddock, privately post auction and were almost cleared out.

By invitation it was the 20 Sandown White Suffolks to go under the hammer next, proving their popularity among six separate buyers, the White Suffolks are Pedaga stud bred, after the Sandown stud purchased the Pedaga stud.

The top priced ram went to a high of $1500 for the breed section and was knocked down to Westcoast Wool & Livestock's Brad Groves on behalf of first time buyer Gavin Read, GJ & M Read, Gingin.

Mr Read said they have a commercial prime lamb operation and breed their own terminal sires in a nucleus flock.

"This ram will bring a new bloodline into our program," Mr Read said.

"It really was an impressive ram and had everything going for him both visually and figures wise."

The ram's ASBV measurements were recorded aqs 0.44 BWT, 11 WWT, 16.4 PWWT, -0.7 Fat and 1.4 EMD.

PA & AJ Negus, Dandaragan, were volume buyers in the White Suffolk offering with their purchase of six rams for an average of $700.

While GA & PA Martin & Son, Badgingarra, and McNamara Farms, Hill River, both purchased three sires each for an average of $733 and $700 respectively.

The overall White Suffolk average was $769 over the 16 lots that successfully sold.

Finally it was the offering of 20 Sandown stud bred Poll Dorset rams that concluded the sale on a high.

The Poll Dorsets had a full clearance, across seven active buyers and reached a top of $1500 twice for a very respectable average of $848.

Matt Taylor, Taylor Shiralee, Badgingarra, was the winning bidder on the equal top priced rams.

The first ram had figures of 0.34 BWT, 8.1 WWT, 11.7 PWWT, -0.8 Fat and 1.6 EMD, with the second measuring in at 0.34 BWT, 8.9 WWT, 14 PWWT, -0.3 Fat, 1.8 EMD.

Mr Taylor said he usually purchase the Sandown Poll Dorsets from the Perenjori on-property sale, but chose to go to the closer sale, knowing there were going to be some good rams.

"Les rang me to let me know he was going to be bringing his Royal Show rams down to this sale," Mr Taylor said.

"We have a commercial operation and use the Poll Dorset rams over our cast for age Merino ewes.

"They are quick growers and we get rid of them by the start of August, we quit the lot, ewes and lambs.

"We are more than happy with the Sandown bloodline and we got the best on the day, they certainly have the length."

Backing up the credentials, the first ram to achieve the $1500 top price had won the measurement class at the 2020 Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama and was due to go to the Royal Show.

WJ Browne, Warradarge Hill, Eneabba, was the volume buyer of the Poll Dorset penning, taking home five rams to a top of $750 and for an average of $710.

Both Vernlea Grazing, Coomberdale and A & G Kenny, Rubicon Trust, Badgingarra, purchased a total of four Poll Dorset rams each for average prices of $850 and $813 respectively.

Lastly being the only buyer to do so, AJ Felber, Badgingarra, purchased one Prime SAMM ram for $800, one White Suffolk for $900 and three Poll Dorsets to a top of $800 twice, with the overall average of $800 across the five rams from all breeds represented.