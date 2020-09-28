Prices peak at $850 at Three Springs

LOYAL clientele continued to support the Arrin Park Merino and Poll Merino annual on-property ram sale at Three Springs this year.

The Three Springs stud presented 50 Merino and Poll Merinos that sold to a top of $850 and averaged $576 for the 35 rams sold, down from the $685 average in 2019.

Values were back on the previous year but positivity was strong with two new buyers, along with regular clients helping to clear four more rams the last year.

Prices peaked when long-time supporter of the sale Brandon Hauesler, BA & LE Haeusler, Carnamah, made a bid of $850 for a Poll Merino ram with wool tests of 16.5 micron, 60.2 yield and 100per cent comfort factor.

Mr Haeusler also paid the second top price of $750 for a Poll Merino ram with wool figures of 16.6 micron, 62 yield and 99.9pc CF.

He said they have recently started buying Poll Merinos and the Arrin Park rams had good wool that wasn't too fine.

Mr Haeusler purchased a total of four rams of which two were Polls for an overall average of $700.

The Haeuslers run a mixed farming enterprise with 1100 ewes of which 50pc are mated to Merinos and 50pc to crossbreds, with the lambs being sold crossbred suckers.

It was a small affair and those in attendance were selective with 11 of the 14 Poll Merino rams offered selling under the hammer to average $841, while in the Merino offering 24 of 36 sold to average $454.

Mungaterra Trust, Mingenew, was the volume buyer of the sale, securing a team of 10 rams of which nine were Merinos and one Poll Merino at an average of $540.

DW Debruyn, Carnamah, ended the sale with eight rams, with seven being Merinos and one Poll paying a top of $600 to average $550.

PC & AM Mitchell, Mingenew, purchased six rams of which three were Polls, paying a high of $700 averaging $558.

Buying five rams was Nutrien Livestock Geraldton at an average of $540, while R & C Bodinner, Coorow, bought two Poll Merinos to average $750.

Stud principal Neill Reed said he was pleased with the quality of the offering but was disappointed by the number of passed-in lots.

He said a reduced number of ewes in the area due to the tough seasonal conditions may be responsible for a lack of buyers and competition but he was happy with how they presented.

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Murray Paterson said there were more buyers in attendance than the previous year which was a positive.

He also said that the impacts of the market and seasonal conditions were reflected in the clearance results.

"They had better genetics than the previous year and are continually improving the quality of their stud," Mr Paterson said.