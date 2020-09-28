Broadacre inclusion likely in new bill

THE Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) appears to have lost its battle to defeat the inclusion of broadacre in the Agricultural Produce Commission Act.

Last week the State's Standing Committee on Legislation's handed down its report into the Agricultural Produce Commission Amendment Bill 2019 and recommended it be passed.

If Labor was able to attract the backing of the Greens and The Nationals WA it would be able to pass through without a problem - and could be presented for vote before the end of the year.

WAFarmers president Rhys Turton said the organisation put the idea to include broadacre in the act to government last year as a point for them to consider and was pleased with the outcome so far.

"If it doesn't get passed we are not going to keep pushing it," Mr Turton said.

"It was just raised as a question as to why it was not included in the act already.

"It is great that the government has listened to industry on this."

Mr Turton said the amendment to the act would allow producers to adequately put together a fighting fund to defend and protect themselves against opposing campaigns - which came about as a result of the inability of WAFarmers to gather more than $30,000 in donations to fight the live export debate in 2018.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan welcomed the committee's report and said the amendment bill included a provision to allow broadacre cropping and grazing industries to take advantage of the opportunities offered by producer committees, if they chose to do so.

She said to provide full clarity on the intention of the bill, the State government would move an amendment to ensure grazing and fodder production activities on pastoral leases were not subject to the removal of the exclusion of broadacre cropping and grazing industries.

"WAFarmers, the peak industry body, requested the State government amend the Agricultural Produce Commission Act 1988 to allow broadacre farmers the opportunity to form producer committees," Ms MacTiernan said.

"As we have always said, this is an entirely voluntary process - a producer committee cannot be formed and a levy cannot be imposed without the support of a majority of growers in a formal voting process.

"To provide absolute clarity to the pastoral sector, we will look to move an amendment to expressly rule out grazing and fodder production activities on pastoral leases from the Agricultural Produce Committee Act.

"With the Standing Committee on Legislation recommending support for the bill, we would urge the opposition parties and crossbench to work with us to pass this legislation and modernise our producer committees."

PGA president Tony Seabrook said his association got "creamed on that one", but they weren't done fighting the changes.

The PGA was opposed to the idea of the inclusion of the term broadacre in the act because it was seen as another levy on top of the already heavy costs of levy contributions producers make for the industry.

"I've been speaking to people and I can tell you producers haven't got a clue," Mr Seabrook said.

"They have no idea about what we are talking about here."

Mr Seabrook said the association would continue to try to educate producers on what the consequences of the inclusion could mean, particularly after committees were set up and a levy amount was worked out.

Liberal agricultural spokesman Steve Thomas said his party would oppose the amendment to the bill.

"The Liberals won't support it because it concerns an enormous amount of money that might get raised," Dr Thomas said.

"We are talking $30 million to $50m in additional revenue depending on what rate they decide.

"The vote will be a divisive process."

The Nationals WA agriculture spokesman Colin de Grussa said the party had not yet considered the report.