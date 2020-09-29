Variable spring start paints wide-ranging grain production picture

Getting more grain in the bin from this year's winter crops relies on a wet and kind finish in most regions.

The climate outlook continues to suggest a wetter than average spring, but the month of September has been quite a mixed bag in terms of crop-making rainfall for Australian grain growers.

Broadly speaking, croppers in New South Wales and Victoria have made grain in September; South Australia has consolidated production estimates; Queensland has gone backwards; and so too has Western Australia.

In the most recent Bureau of Meteorology climate outlook released last Thursday, the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) remains at La Nina 'alert'.



This means there is roughly a 70 per cent chance of La Nina developing in 2020.



Most weather models are also expecting the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) to move into negative territory in October.

The spring outlook is still for wet conditions, particularly for the eastern two-thirds of Australia - which BoM predicts will receive above-average rainfall.



This is great for the winter crop outlook in the eastern states. But it is not so good for WA growers, as year-to-date precipitation is already well below average in all districts.

WA entered the spring on a knife-edge, with late crops and a poor soil moisture profile.



Good falls early in September eased the growing pains for a few weeks.



But, save for a few coastal showers, it has been extremely dry across much of WA's southern agricultural areas in the second half of September and crops are again struggling for moisture.



Substantial rainfall is required in all regions to arrest the deteriorating grains outlook and production forecasts for that state have suffered accordingly.



A wheat crop above eight million tonnes now appears highly unlikely, such has been the yield decline.



Barley production is currently estimated to be about 3.2 million tonnes. But if rain is not received, this could easily start with a two by the time harvest is completed.



Canola production is also suffering, as the subsoil moisture across the entire growing season has been insufficient to encourage a deep taproot.

On the flip side, NSW has had a cracking season thus far.



Almost the entire cropping area of that state has received average to above-average rainfall since the start of the southern wet season on April Fools' Day.

The falls in the second half of September pushed registrations for the month past the 25 millimetre mark in all districts, except in the north west along the Queensland border and the south west along the Victorian border.

Mind you, the rainfall was needed to maintain the state's huge production potential. More will be required in October to finish crops, especially in the central and southern regions of NSW.



If the rains are forthcoming in that state, a wheat crop in excess of 11.5 million tonnes is possible - following an increase in the planted area this season after back-to-back droughts.

The barley outlook in NSW is similar to wheat, particularly in the north west, and state production is approaching three million tonnes.

The state's canola crops are big, robust and have had excellent flowering conditions. The difference compared to the past couple of years is remarkable, and this season's production is expected to rebound to more than 1.3 million tonnes.

The Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) is a measure of crop health derived from satellite imagery.



It quantifies vegetation by measuring the difference between near-infrared (which vegetation strongly reflects) and red light (which vegetation absorbs).



The imagery suggests the crop area planted in NSW is bigger than in 2016-17 and the NDVI values are higher than - or almost equal to - the 2016-17 season in many parts of the state.

In Victoria, the winter crops have been ticking-along quite well for most of the season, and September rainfall was sufficient to boost production estimates in all regions - except the northern Mallee.



NDVI readings are above average across all of the state's winter crop area.

The excellent crop health and favourable early spring weather conditions mean that Victorian production forecasts have increased slightly in September.



These currently stand at about 4.1 million tonnes, 2.1 million tonnes and 0.7 million tonnes for wheat, barley and canola respectively.

The picture is far more complex in SA, where NDVI data suggests the crop has been going backwards since it peaked in early July.



The entire season has been very much hand-to-mouth in most districts - and some isolated areas had insufficient rainfall to complete planting in the autumn.



Precipitation in September has been extremely disappointing in all cropping districts of SA, except the southern tip of the Eyre Peninsula and the south east.

Parts of the Eyre Peninsula and mid north of the state are having one of the driest seasons this century. Consequently, root zone moisture is below average and the crops are struggling.



SA production forecasts for wheat and barley have now dipped below four and two million tonnes respectively, and could easily go lower if the state doesn't receive some good general rains in the next two weeks.



Expected canola production is now below 0.4 million tonnes.

Lastly, the Sunshine State - most of which has been a 'basket case' all season.



Southern Queensland has just endured its fourth consecutive winter of below-average rainfall - each preceded by an extremely dry summer.



The tap turned off at the end of October 2016, and farming has been a struggle ever since.

The year's story in Central Queensland is no better. The early potential has been sapped by a lack of in-crop rainfall in most areas.



As a result, it is now possible that this year's total winter cereal production in Queensland will come in below one million tonnes for wheat and barley collectively.



While this is double the production of last year, it is still a disappointing result.

Meanwhile, it was risk-off across global markets last week as investors worried about a faltering world economic recovery, rising coronavirus infections, uncertainty about US stimulus and the upcoming US elections.



This sentiment is music to the ears of the Australian farmer, with the Australian dollar 'smashed' - closing the week US$0.03 lower.

Notwithstanding falls in international cash and futures values across the week, the lower Australian dollar and production issues in the key export jurisdictions saw grower bids and the local futures bourse sharply higher for both wheat and barley by the close of business last Friday.

Australia is already competitive into Asia from a wheat perspective, and into Saudi Arabia from a barley perspective.

New crop domestic basis has done all the work needed to be export competitive, and the 2020 harvest has barely started.



With substantial new crop export surpluses expected in both wheat and barley in almost all port zones, domestic grower bids will primarily be a function of the exchange rate and values relative to competing export origins.

The story Variable spring start paints wide-ranging grain production picture first appeared on Farm Online.