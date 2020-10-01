$19,200 sets Shirlee Downs PD record

IT was a record-breaking day at the annual Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling on-property ram sale recently with big numbers being the order of the day from the outset.

With a total of 64 buyers registered, it was easy to see there would be strong competition across the 280 rams, from across the three breeds represented at the sale.

Sure enough the results did not disappoint with numbers increasing across the board, including the offering, clearances, averages, sale gross and most of all top prices for all the breeds.

It was lot one, a big Poll Dorset ram sired from Ivadene 139, that really set the tone, garnering intense interest from the stud buyers and reaching a whopping $19,200 record price for the stud.

In a change from the usual format, due to the cancellation of the Perth Royal Show All Breeds Ram and Ewe Sale, the Squiers family offered 14 stud sires, including seven Shirlee Downs Poll Dorsets and seven Dongadilling Poll Dorsets that they would normally have offered for sale in Perth.

The top priced Poll Dorset ram was one of these sires and with AuctionsPlus in the mix, the stud offering was hotly-contested with the sale price a huge $13,600 up from the stud's top price at last year's Royal Show sale.

Elders stud stock British Breed specialist Michael O'Neill (left), buyers Allen and Nathan Lawrence, Canternatting Poll Dorset stud, Southern Brook, Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling studs co-principal Chris Squiers and Elders auctioneer, Graeme Curry, with the $8800 second top-priced Shirlee Downs stud Poll Dorset sire.

Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry said that it had been a first for the family putting the extra sheep from the show up for sale, but it was a wise decision.

"In my opinion they have achieved higher prices on-farm than they would have received at the Royal Show," Mr Curry said.

"There was Eastern States' interest and the sale was very successfully interfaced with phone bidding and AuctionsPlus, which increased the level of competition on the lots offered.

"They were very big sheep, throughout the entire catalogue and spanning all the breeds.

"It is hard to put up sheep of this size, quality and calibre, let alone 280 of them - it is a real credit to the Squiers family and their breeding program."

Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer (left), buyers Kelly Gooch and father Ross Taylor, Tiarri Prime SAMM stud, Lake Grace, Nutrien Livestock Kojonup agent Troy Hornby and Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling studs co-principal Sascha Squiers, with the $4000 top-priced stud Prime SAMM sire.

Ivadene 136 was the pedigree sire to 11 of the 21 Poll Dorset stud sires offered for sale according to Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling co-principal Sascha Squiers.

The $19,200 top price Shirlee Downs Poll Dorset ram was one of the 11 rams and was an embryo transfer exhibiting Australian standard breeding value measurements of 0.60 birthweight (BWT), 10.3 weaning weight (WWT), 15.8 post weaning weight (PWWT), -0.8 post weaning fat (PFAT). 1.5 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) and a terminal carcase production (TCP) index of 139.7.

The ram was the sole purchase for George Pearce, Orrvale Poll Dorset stud, Kojonup, as a new bloodline for use within his stud, comprising 350 ewes.

"We plan on using him within the stud as a stud sire," Mr Pearce said.

"I liked his size and figures.

"He is a nice square ram, with a good hindquarter, good through his chest and has very good muscling - I liked everything about him.

"We have been buying from Shirlee Downs for about five years and really like their genetics."

The second top priced Poll Dorset stud ram was also from the Shirlee Downs bloodlines and was purchased by Allen and Nathan Lawrence, Canternatting Poll Dorset stud, Southern Brook.

Nathan Lawrence said his father Allen had been buying from the Squiers since 1974.

"We like the bloodlines and the sheep they produce," Mr Lawrence said.

"The ram we bought as our top price just stood out to us straight away, as soon as we walked in.

"He is a good, solid, tall ram, with good figures, he is just exceptional."

The ram in question was a twin and had ASBVs of 0.67 BWT, 10.2 WWT, 15.8 PWWT, -0.8 PFAT, 1.8 PEMD and 136.4 TCP.

The Lawrences also purchased another Shirlee Downs stud Poll Dorset for $3000.

The Poll Dorset stud section of the sale averaged a huge $4771, across both studs, a lift of $1383 from the Royal Show sale last year.

There were two White Suffolk stud sires offered, with the first to go under the hammer achieving the top price of $5800 and being snapped up by Les Sutherland, Sandown White Suffolk stud, Perenjori.

The sire had ASBV measurements of 0.38 BWT, 11.9 BWT, 18.5 PWWT, -0.7 PFAT, 2.1 PEMD and 147.5 TCP.

Mr Sutherland said he had actually attended the sale to look at the Poll Dorset sires.

"But I was really impressed with this White Suffolk ram," he said.

"He had impressive figures for low birthweight, high growth and good muscling."

Finishing off the stud offerings in the catalogue was the penning of five Prime SAMM stud sires in advance of the remaining 42 Prime SAMM flock rams.

The $4000 top-priced Prime SAMM ram was up by $2000 on last year's top price and the five rams achieved a $2300 average.

The top priced ram had figures of 3.7 WWT, 4.1 PWWT, -0.1 PFAT, 0.4 PEMD, 21.6 micron and a comfort factor of 99.6 per cent.

The ram was bought by Kelly Gooch and her father Rod Taylor, co-principals of Tiarri Prime SAMM stud, Lake Grace.

Ms Gooch said they had purchased from Shirlee Downs in the past and liked the style of sheep they produced.

"This ram was very well muscled and well balanced," Ms Gooch said.

"He had good structure and his wool is quite tidy.

"It will be used as a new bloodline within our stud."

The first flock rams to face the sale ring were the Prime SAMMs, with 31 sold to a $1700 top price twice, for an overall Prime SAMM average of $1292, up by $214 from the previous sale.

There were 30 White Suffolk flock rams sold for a complete clearance of the breed, making $2000 twice and a $437 average price increase from last year to realise $1270.

Finally among the flock offerings, 155 Poll Dorsets sold to a top of $2500 twice, up by $600 from the previous sale, and for an average of $1102, which was also up by $300.

With 64 buyers vying for their season's requirements, it is no wonder there were numerous volume buyers among the crowd.

The biggest volumes were once again repeat volume buyers, showing their confidence in the genetics.

Loading a ute and trailer for the relatively short trip back to York was Kevin and Graeme Davies, Hillgate Nominees, with their 16 Poll Dorset flock rams to a top of $1100, twice, and an average of $850.

Only one ram behind this total was Michael Foss, Carrigal Farmers, Bruce Rock, with his purchase of 15 rams to a top of $1100, twice, and an average of $867.

Mr Foss said he had been buying from the Squiers for about 10 years and was mating 2500 ewes this year.

"We like the early growth rates, good muscling and quick turnover rates we get from these bloodlines," Mr Foss said.

Nukering Pastoral, Beverley, left the sale with 14 Poll Dorset flock rams, for an average of $771.

Taking home a total of eight Poll Dorset flock rams a piece were AD & RE Marshall, Lake Grace, averaging $1638 and DP Chapman, Boyup Brook, averaging $1563.

Other buyers included G & PM Della Bosca, Southern Cross, RK & AK Cosgrove, Quairading and KJ & BI Couper, Hyden.

The volume buyer in the Prime SAMM flock offering was return buyers Watterson Estate, Tenterden, who purchased five Prime SAMMs to a top of $1900, three times, but they also purchased three White Suffolks to a top of $2000 and six Poll Dorsets to a top of $2200, for a total of 14 rams at an average price of $1721 overall.

The White Suffolk volume buyer was also a regular volume buyer in the Emin family, Ferncourt Enterprises, York, with their total of 10 rams to a $1200 top, three times and for an average of $1120, with WT Norrish and Sons, Kojonup, winning the bids on six White Suffolks to a $1600 top, as well as two Poll Dorsets to $1300 and an overall average of $1238 for the eight rams.