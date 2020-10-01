Record 1.1 million sheep trucked east

WA sheep continue to be trucked to the Eastern States in large numbers, with 41,000 sheep and lambs crossing the border in August - for a total of 1.1 million head for 2020 - the highest on record.

The previous record was in 2010 when about 1.07 million sheep crossed the border - particularly from September to December of that year.

This year however the major jump in numbers happened between February and May and has declined considerably in recent months to be 85 per cent lower than the 274,000 head moved in March this year.

The August figures were down on a total from 49,000 in July.

Overall lambs have made up 51pc of the total transfers in 2020, while adult sheep have made up the remaining 49pc.

Farm Weekly understands that Eastern States' buyers were active again in WA this week, seeking breeding ewes at the Muchea Livestock Centre on Tuesday.

With a few months to go in the year, the total could continue to increase if the demand remains.

Eastern States' buyers were paying about $200 a head for breeding ewes a few months ago - with a variation in prices for lambs depending on the type and quality and if they were purchased by butchers, processors or restockers.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development provided the figures that have been collected via the Ceduna Checkpoint on a monthly basis.

Since the start of the year, transport companies have been busy keeping up with the demand - as well as struggling to attract drivers to fill the roles.

There has been some concern among the sheep industry that while the seasonal conditions have made offloading easier - especially with the prices on offer - the loss of numbers will have an impact on the growth of the flock in WA.

WAMMCO chairman Craig Heggaton said the sheep movements were driven by a good feed season in the east and a lack of run-off rains in the west.

"They are the driving factors," Dr Heggaton said.

"It's not surprising - if we don't get the summer rainfall we could see more of it.

"It could make a huge difference.

"Very few places here have had run-off rains."

In recent weeks lamb prices offered by processors dropped from $7.80 to $6.20 per kilogram - a $1.60/kg difference.

Dr Heggaton said that was usual at this time of year when there was "plenty of supply" locally.

He said there had also been an oversupply in the Eastern States recently due to COVID-19 restrictions on processors working at full capacity.