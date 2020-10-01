World recognition for Murujuga

TRADITIONAL owners leading the Murujuga Cultural Landscape World Heritage nomination process celebrated the tentative listing of the world's biggest concentration of rock with a special on-country ceremony at Murujuga National Park last month.

The park covers 4913 hectares and is on the Burrup Peninsula near Dampier.

The celebration coincided with the official opening of the Ngajarli Trail, which further bolsters the growing tourism opportunities for the Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation (MAC).

The Murujuga Cultural Landscape with its 45,000-year-old petroglyphs, was added to Australia's World Heritage Tentative List by the UNESCO World Heritage Centre after being nominated by the Federal government earlier this year.

Tentative listing is the first step to a World Heritage nomination process, with sites needing to spend at least 12 months on the list before being further considered.

Federal Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley, who toured the site before putting forward its nomination, congratulated the traditional owners leading the Murujuga Cultural Landscape World Heritage for their advocacy and acknowledged the support they had received from the State government.

"The recognition of sites such as this is an important statement about the importance of indigenous heritage alongside World Heritage properties such as Stonehenge, The Great Wall of China and Grand Canyon National Park," Ms Ley said.

"The ongoing direction of the traditional owners in preparing the formal nomination dossier is underway and will play an important role in the final determination.

"We look forward to working with the WA government and the MAC to see Murujuga achieve full World Heritage status."

WA Environment Minister Stephen Dawson, who attended the on-country celebrations, said the submission highlighted the collaborative effort between government, traditional owners and the community.

"It's wonderful to be able to celebrate the addition of this unique area to the tentative list in-person with traditional owners, at the newly-completed Ngajarli Trail," Mr Dawson said.

"The World Heritage listing of Murujuga Cultural Landscape will highlight the cultural significance of the region, which is renowned for its vast collection of rock art.

"This event, along with the new Ngajarli Trail opening, will ensure visitors to the region understand how important this area is to Aboriginal people, and to Australia's cultural heritage.

"The McGowan government will continue working in partnership with MAC, and with the support of the Commonwealth government and stakeholders to progress the World Heritage nomination."

MAC chief executive officer Peter Jeffries said the tentative listing was a significant step in the journey towards achieving World Heritage listing.

"This is the result of a successful and meaningful collaboration between MAC and both the Western Australian and Federal governments," Mr Jeffries said.

"Thank you for everyone's hard work to date.

"There is a lot of hard work still to be done, however the nomination continues to make significant progress and the long-term benefits and outcomes when we achieve this will be etched in history forever - just like the rock art surrounding us.

"The huge effort by Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation and government to make the vision a reality has certainly been recognised through our community and Australia.

"Ngayintharri Gumawarni Ngurrangga - we all come together for country."

New walking trail



Visitors to Murujuga National Park will have improved access to viewing culturally significant rock art with a new $1.3 million 700 metre walking trail and signage now open to the public.

The Ngajarli Trail showcases the site, which is the easiest area in the national park to view an array of rock art, with some estimated to be more than 45,000 years old.

It is the first recreation site developed within the Murujuga National Park.

Interpretive signage has also been added to educate visitors of the cultural importance of the area to traditional owners.

The modern infrastructure, the first recreational development in the national park, will also prove useful for Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation (MAC), allowing it to start site tours.

The project was managed by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, with guidance and advice from the Murujuga Park Council and Circle of Elders.

The trail is also designed for universal access, ensuring this facility can be enjoyed by all members of the community.

Yurra Pty Ltd, which is associated with the Yindjibarndi traditional owners and one of MAC's member groups, was the contractor for a majority of the earthworks, concreting and landscaping.

WA Environment Minister Stephen Dawson said the State government was committed to ensuring local jobs were created in both the construction of the project as well as promoting tourism in the region.

"This new trail and signage will help visitors understand how important this rock art is to Aboriginal people, as well as shedding light on some of our nation's rich cultural heritage," Mr Dawson said.

"With the World Heritage nomination progressing, plans for a Living Knowledge Centre and improved road access to the national park as part of the WA Recovery Plan, there is a lot happening in this unique part of the State.

"The work achieved in this area is a testament to what can be done through collaboration with traditional owners."

MAC chief executive officer Peter Jeffries said "the new precinct will allow us to continue sharing some of our rock art with the increasing number of visitors to our land".

"We have an incredibly rich and ancient heritage to share at Murujuga," Mr Jefferies said.

"We encourage people to come and see the art here, hear our stories and learn about our culture.

"This new precinct showcases some of Murujuga's distinct art, as well as our unique landscape, flora and fauna.

"Ngajarli provides an opportunity to share all of this with increasing numbers of visitors to our country, while ensuring that we are able to protect and preserve this important place for generations to come."