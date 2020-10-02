Arra-dale Merinos sell to $3750 twice

BUYERS were spoilt for choice at the Arra-dale Merino and Poll Merino and Sandown Poll Dorset and White Suffolk ram sale with a top line-up of rams on offer from the Sutherland family.

With a quality line-up of 178 rams representing three breeds in the shed, buyers had plenty to choose from and right through the sale the 33 registered buyers showed they were prepared to pay top dollar for the rams they really wanted.

With solid bidding throughout, especially on the Poll Dorset and White Suffolk offering, the combined Nutrien Livestock and Elders auctioneering team, led by Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus, cleared 91 per cent or 162 head for a gross of $201,050 and an average of $1241 across all descriptions.

This was back $314 on the average last year, while the clearance rate was up 4pc compared to 2019.

In last year's sale the Sutherland family offered 178 rams and sold 155 (87pc) at a $1555 average.

Mr Altus said overall he was happy with the sale result and pleased with the outcome for the Sutherland family.

"The solid result was driven by strong buying support across all breeds by a long list of return buyers," Mr Altus said.

"In terms of the Merinos, it was another well-presented, quality line-up of rams from the Sutherland family showing good size and wool characteristics true to the Arra-dale type.

"They sold well to repeat buyers who keep returning due to the top results they are getting from the bloodline.

"The clearance in the Merinos was back on last year, which was probably a result of reduced ewe numbers in the area and some clients changing their operation mix and joining an extra mob of ewes to prime lamb sires as a result of the lower wool market.

This Arra-dale Poll Merino ram topped the Poll Merino offering at the Sutherland family's ram sale, with the ram were Nutrien Livestock Dandaragan/Badgingarra representative Brice Maddock (left), Elders stud stock representative Graeme Curry, buyer Brett Broad, Mingenew and Arra-dale co-principal Les Sutherland.

"The Poll Dorset and White Suffolk offering also presented well and there was stronger demand for these compared to last year.

"They sold to strong demand to repeat and new clients who would no doubt be looking to capitalise on the strong lamb industry values.

"The Poll Dorset and White Suffolk rams were good, long-bodied rams backed up with good carcase scans.

"They were definitely stronger than expected in terms of both clearance and prices."

Arra-dale Merino and Poll Merino

The Merino and Poll Merino offering from the Sutherland family's Arra-dale stud kicked off the sale and sold according to current market and seasonal conditions.

Broken down, the family offered 43 Merino rams and sold 39 of them to the sale's $3750 top price twice and an average of $1682, back $237 on last year's average of $1919.

In the Poll Merino line-up 52 of the 60 rams offered, sold to a top of $3000 and an average of $1249, back $597 on last year's sale when 57 were offered and sold for an $1846 average.

The first Merino ram to make the day's $3750 equal top price was a long-bodied, stylish woolled ram showing plenty of cutting ability in lot six.

Mr Altus took an opening bid of $2000 on the ram before finally knocking it down at $3750 to Elders Geraldton representative Tom Page, who was bidding on behalf of return buyer of six years Glenn Tapscott, Morawa.

With the $1600 top-priced ram at the Sutherland family's ram sale at Carnamah were buyer Harley Sears (left), Marchagee, Sandown stud co-principal Les Sutherland and Nutrien Livestock Dandaragan/Badgingarra representative Brice Maddock.

The 117 kilogram ram is from the stud's Wanganella bloodline.

It had current scans of 37mm eye muscle depth (EMD) and 4.6mm fat to go with current wool figures of 18.8 micron, 19.69 CV and 99.59 per cent comfort factor and a greasy fleece weight (GFW) percentage of 130pc.

Along with securing this sire for Mr Tapscott, Mr Page also purchased for him a 116kg, 20.69 micron, 99.70pc CF, 136pc GFW Merino ram with scans of 38mm EMD and 4mm fat for $3500 and a 101kg Merino ram with wool figures of 20.89 micron, 99.29pc CF and 150pc GFW along with scans of 34.7mm EMD and 4.7mm fat for $3250.

Mr Page said Mt Tapscott had picked the rams out at the stud's field day.

"All three rams are big-bodied rams with wool cutting ability," Mr Page said.

"Glenn was looking for rams with a good wool cut as well as good nourishment so they can handle the dustier conditions of the Northern Wheatbelt.

The second ram to sell at $3750 was also knocked over early in the Merino run when return buyers on and off of 20 years, the Camac family, Keith Camac & Co, Carnamah, were final bidders on a well-covered, upstanding sire in lot 12.

The Kamballie Bing son weighed in at 101kg with scans of 36mm EMD and 3.8mm fat to go with wool figures of 20.6 micron, 17.5 CV, 98.9pc CF and a 150pc GFW.

Buyer Jason Camac said he picked the ram out as it was a good heavy cutter and also had good early growth.

"We like the good size and early maturing traits of the Arra-dale bloodline," Mr Camac said.

Along with securing one of the equal top price rams Mr Camac also went on to purchase a second Merino ram at $900, as well as two Poll Merino sires at $2250 and $900.

All four rams will join the operation's sire battery which will be joined to 2500 Merino ewes this joining season.

The top price for a Poll Merino ram was $3000 and it was return buyer of six years Brett Broad, Broad Farming Co, Mingenew, who purchased the ram when it sold in pen 19.

The big barrelled, long stapled woolled ram is based on East Mundalla bloodlines and weighed in at 100kg.

It had wool figures of 20.5 micron, 15.6 CV, 99.9pc CF and 136pc GFW to go with scans of 37mm EMD and 4.5mm fat.

Mr Broad said the ram was a good all-round sire.

"He certainly filled the pen and also had good figures," Mr Broad said.

"We like the Arra-dale sheep as they are great all-round sheep, they are dual-purpose and handle our country well."

Mr Broad didn't just leave the sale with the top-priced Poll Merino ram on his ute, he also purchased another eight Poll rams to finish with nine at an average of $1719 and two Merinos at an $1100 average to make him the volume buyer in the run.

This year the Broads are looking to join 1600 ewes to Merino sires and 200 ewes to Prime SAMMs.

Return Perenjori buyers DC & RL Spencer were also strong supporters at the top end of the sale, buying seven Merinos at an average of $1907, plus a Poll Merino at $800, while Craig McDonald, CT & JS McDonald, Carnamah, who has been buying from the stud for 15 years, averaged $1529 across a team of seven Merino rams.

There were two other major buyers who showed no preference to either horned or polled sires when purchasing and one who just selected Polls.

The Sudlow family, T & L Sudlow, Northampton, showed no preference in their purchasing, taking home five Merinos at a $1050 average and four Polls averaging $1250, while FJ Burton & Sons, Dongara, averaged $755 across a team of nine Polls.

Sandown Poll Dorset & White Suffolk

In this section of the sale the Sutherland family offered 18 Poll Dorsets and 57 White Suffolks and they enjoyed a better clearance rate than last year.

By the end of the run 17 Poll Dorsets had been sold to a top of $1500 and an average of $971, while 54 White Suffolks found new homes at an average of $1000 and to a top of $1600.

This meant the Poll Dorset average was back $32 on last year but the White Suffolk average was up $40.

The $1600 top price in the section was paid by second year buyer Harley Sears, Inakeford Holdings, Marchagee.

The thick, square, deep ram weighed in at 106kg and had current scans of 44.5mm EMD and 4.6mm fat.

Along with securing the top-priced White Suffolk ram, Mr Sears went on to purchase another four White Suffolk sires to finish with a team of five at an average of $1320.

Mr Sears said he was looking for rams with good early growth and ease of lambing.

"We are aiming to hit the heavy lamb market, turning our lambs on unharvested lupin crops at 27-28kg carcase weight," Mr Sears said.

The operation will this year mate 450 ewes to White Suffolk sires.

The top price for a Poll Dorset ram was $1500, paid by Sancta Monica Farming, Mullewa, for a thick, well-muscled 124kg sire with scans of 43.5mm EMD and 5.10mm fat.

The Mullewa operation also purchased a second Poll Dorset at $1300 plus two White Suffolks both at $1200.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock Central Midlands representative Brad Groves was a major buyer in the run, purchasing for a number of clients including first-year buyers SL & GL Smith, Wannamal, which had five Poll Dorsets and five White Suffolks written down to them at averages of $960 and $1020 respectively and for GM & JM Taylor, Wannamal, he purchased three White Suffolks at a $1033 average.

Also holding multiple buying orders in the run was Elders Geraldton representative Tom Page.

Mr Page secured 10 White Suffolk rams at an average of $790 for first-time buyers DJ & CJ Smith, Perenjori.

Mr Page said the Smiths were buying White Suffolk rams as they were looking to change some of their ewes away from a Merino joining and to prime lamb production.

Mr Page also purchased five White Suffolk rams, all at $1000, for return buyer RA & D Page, Pingelly.

Other buyers to have a significant influence on the run were the Waltons, Patrecia Downs, Carnamah, who purchased three Poll Dorsets at an average of $1033 and one White Suffolk at $1000, while Dallow Enterprises, Carnamah, averaged $1000 across a team of five White Suffolks and AM McCuish & Sons, Coomberdale and CA & RH Forward both purchased four White Suffolks at averages of $1025 and $1050 respectively.