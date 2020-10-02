Claypans' quality pushes to $3200

Prices hit a high of $3200 for this Poll Merino ram at the Claypans on-property ram sale at Corrigin. With the ram were Flynn Bolt (left), Claypans stud, stud co-principal Philip Bolt, buyer Lawrence Steele, Pingrup and his classer Lach Thornton, Narrogin, Tom Bolt, Claypans stud and Elders stud stock auctioneer Graeme Curry.

A QUALITY line-up of productive Poll Merino rams was met with solid buying support from a long list of old and new clients at the Claypans on-property ram sale at Corrigin, pushing prices to a sale high $3200.

Despite the cold conditions outside the shed, which was in complete contrast to earlier in the week, buyers weren't afraid to get their hands out of their warm pockets and bid up on the even offering of 161 Poll Merino rams, ensuring a very solid sale for the Bolt family.

Right through the catalogue the bids flowed freely into the Elders auctioneering tag team of Graeme Curry and Steele Hathway and all they had to do was add them up.

By the end of the sale the Elders selling team had cleared 151 of the 161 rams offered for an average of $1518, which was back $349 on last year's exceptional sale result.

In last year's sale the stud offered 159 rams and sold 148 under the hammer for an average of $1867.

Mr Curry said it was an extremely even line-up of Poll Merino sires which were well grown and well covered with beautiful heads and good toplines.

"The offering was well supported by an enthusiastic buying audience made up of a large number of repeat buyers and a couple of new ones who ensured good competition throughout the sale," Mr Curry said.

"The prices were very even from start to finish which really highlights how even the team was throughout.

The volume buyers in the sale were long term clients Reece (left) and Geoff Laycock, Quairading Service Contractors, Ravensthorpe. The Laycocks purchased 20 rams to a top of $3000 (twice) and an average of $1980.

"Overall the final sale result was on par with presale expectations - it was back on last year in terms of prices, but that wasn't unexpected given the seasonal and market influences currently in the industry and it followed the trend of other sales this year.

"While it was back on last year it was still a very solid sale with a very good clearance and returns."

Equally happy with the final sale result was Claypans' Steven Bolt who said he was extremely happy with the final results given the position of the wool market and the season.

"Given seasonal conditions we were very happy with the evenness of the team and how the rams presented on the day," Mr Bolt said.

"We are grateful for the strong support we once again had from our regular clientele who operated in the sale and it was also pleasing to see a couple of new buyers operating," Mr Bolt said.

"Overall the competition on the rams was solid throughout and we are very pleased to achieve a similar clearance to last year."

With such an even team of rams on offer it wasn't until near midway through the sale that the day's $3200 top price was achieved when Mr Curry offered up lot 75.

After taking an opening bid of $1500 on the big barrelled ram, the price quickly rose as a number of interested parties threw in bids from right round the shed.

But eventually it was first-time buyer at the stud, Lawrence Steele, KLF & RE Steele, Pingrup, who prevailed and held up his card at the final $3200 bid.

Mr Steele said he was impressed by the ram's size along with its wool quality and cutting ability.

"He has nice size, a good style of wool and good wool density," Mr Steele said.

"The wool is packed on him."

The long-bodied, deep, square ram was sold with current wool figures of 22.1 micron, 3.7 SD, 16.7 CV and 98.2 per cent comfort factor.

The ram was sired by Claypans 1037.

Mr Steele will use the ram in a nucleus flock of about 360 ewes to breed rams for his own use in his main flock of 3500 breeding ewes.

He said his aim was to breed early maturing, large-framed, heavy cutting Merinos with high fertility.

The next best price in the sale was $3000 which was recorded on three occasions.

Two of these $3000 rams were purchased by the sale's volume buyers Geoff and Reece Laycock, Quairading Service Contractors, Ravensthorpe, who have been buying from the stud from when it first started.

The Laycocks bid to $3000 on the first occasion for an upstanding, big, long ram with a magnificent wool that measured 20 micron, 3.5 SD, 17.5 CV and 99.5pc CF in lot 10.

Their next purchase at $3000 came at lot 28 when they purchased a stylish woolled ram with plenty of body size that measured 19.4 micron, 3.5 SD, 18.0 CV and 99.9pc CF in the wool.

Along with securing two of the equal top-priced rams, the Laycocks also purchased another 18 rams during the auction to finish with a team of 20 at an average of $1980.

This year the Laycocks are aiming to join just over 3000 ewes, all to Poll Merino sires as they start rebuilding their ewe numbers after having to cut back due to a run of dry seasons.

Reece Laycock said this season had been better for them than the previous two and they were in decile nine for rainfall in the area.

"We are going to hold more young ewes back this year and mate them to increase our numbers again after cutting them back in the past couple of years," Mr Laycock said.

The Laycock's older sheep average 20 to 21 micron with a six to seven kilogram cut, depending on the season.

Geoff Laycock said they liked using the Claypans genetics as they do well in their area.

"They are good heavy cutters, have good style in the wool and are good doers," Mr Laycock said.

The third ram to sell at the $3000 equal second top price was a long-bodied, well-covered ram in lot 70 when it was secured by undisclosed Wheatbelt client which was buying from the stud for just the third time.

The ram had wool figures of 20.7 micron, 3.2 SD, 15.5 CV and 99.5pc CF.

The Wheatbelt operation also purchased another five rams during the sale, finishing with a ute load of six at an average of $2458.

There were a number of return buyers which also purchased strongly at the top end of the sale and they included AL & S Crossland, Corrigin and HB Anderson & Son, Shackleton.

The Crosslands averaged $2033 across a team of three rams which included two at $2400, while the Andersons secured a team of seven at an average of $1943 and paid to a high of $2900 for a 20.1 micron, 100pc CF ram.

Other return buyers to bid up strongly were fourth year buyers, the Kent family, KK & LD Kent, Bodallin, who averaged $1814 across a team of seven which topped at $2500 and seventh year buyers Rose family, JP & SJ Rose, Mt Hampton, who purchased a team of eight to a top of $2700 and an average of $1663.

Linda Rose said this year they were looking to join 1800 ewes to Merinos which was a similar number to normal.

"We have huge faith in the sheep industry, you have to take the good with the bad," Ms Rose said.

"Wool is not good at the moment but sheep and lamb prices are good, so that makes up for it.

"The Merino provides our operation with an extra income and the bonus of Merinos is their dual income in terms of both meat and wool."

Along with the Laycocks there were another five buyers to secure double figure teams.

The biggest of these were return local buyer DE Sedgewick & Co, which purchased 13 rams to a high of $1300 and an average of $954, while the next biggest was JS & KA Hunter, Bruce Rock, that averaged $900 over a dozen rams.

Return buyers Poultney Grazing, Corrigin and WT & MC Hurst & Co, Boyanup and Nyabing, were also strong supporters of the catalogue, averaging $1627 and $1586 over teams of 11 head, while Lenfield Farms, Moorine Rock, went home with 10 rams at an average of $850.

Another strong supporter of the offering was return buyer of 15 years Darren Kilminster, D & T Kilminster & Co, Bruce Rock, who continues to buy at the stud because of the bloodline's production traits.

"They have high fertility, plenty of size and good wool cutting ability," Mr Kilminster said.

By the end of the sale he had secured nine rams at an average of $1367 which will be added to his sirey battery and joined to 2500 ewes this season, which will be up 700 head on last year.