Happy Gilmore: Tattykeel's $53,000 top and $22,654 average breaks records

AS attendees of the 7th annual Tattykeel Australian White sale made their way into the sale barn they were warned they were about to bear witness to a day they would never forget in the breed's history, and it went on to do exactly that.



Records were broken left, right and centre at the birthplace of the Australian White breed, with the Gilmore family etching their name in the history books with a new ram record top price of $53,000.



It was also announced this is the second highest averaging stud sale across all sheep and cattle breeds in Australia, only behind NCC Brahman's 2017 sale which averaged $26,914.

With 226 sheep to go under the hammer in the largest offering of Australian White sheep in the country, auctioneer Miles Pfitzner, SA, told buyers they will remember they were here and they had the opportunity to bid.

And with that the sale kicked off, with buyers from all states and even overseas in Dubai throwing their hats in the ring.



Stud rams were making more than some of the best Angus bulls in the state, with the 26 offered sold to a $53,000 top and $22,654 average.

The first ram in the ring made $45,000 and broke the previous Australian White record of $28,000 set by Tattykeel, but was quickly out-done when the next ram went under the hammer.

The $53,000 record-breaker was Tattykeel ET 190084, an April-drop son of Tattykeel ET 190208, that was purchased by Ardene Australian Whites, Mount Torrens, SA.



A buyer from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, picked up the $45,000 lead ram, Tattykeel ET 190130, along with Tattykeel ET 190898 for $20,000.

Another buyer bid boldly to $46,000 to secure the second top-priced ram in Tattykeel 191019. He was by Tattykeel 'Trump' 170124.

Tattykeel ET 190899, a Tattykeel 'Ruger' son sold for $36,000.

The action didn't let up in the flock ram offering, with 125 rams sold to a $9000 top and $5922 average.



Tattykeel ET 190134 T was the $13,000 high-selling ewe knocked down to the Hodgson family of Ardene Australian White stud, Mount Torrens, SA. Photo: AuctionsPlus

Overall the 75 stud ewes on offer sold to a $13,000 top and averaged $5833. This included 60 scanned-in-lamb (SIL) ewes and 15 stud ewes.

Tattykeel ET 190134 T was the $13,000 high-selling ewe knocked down to the Hodgson family of Ardene stud, SA.

A daughter of 'Trump', she was an April-drop ewe SIL with twins to Tattykeel 190095.

The second top price of $10,000 was paid for Tattykeel 190293, a June-drop daughter of Tattykeel 160724 that was SIL to Tattykeel 190195.

Lost for words, the Gilmore family was overwhelmed by the support received.



"We do really thank you for the support received on the Aussie Whites," James Gilmore said.

"It shows the strength of the breed and where it is headed."

Graham Gilmore added "this is one way to make more than one happy Gilmore'.



The sale was conducted by Nutrien Bathurst and QPL Rural, with Miles Pfitzner, Adelaide, SA, as the auctioneer.

