Germination an issue for lupin growers

IN recent seasons, growers in the northern agricultural region of WA have been experiencing issues with poor germination of lupin crops from retained seed and have acknowledged a need to better understand the contributing factors behind this.

Manganese (Mn) deficiency, variety, harvester settings and moisture at harvest have all been identified as contributing factors behind poor establishment, however there is limited information available to growers and advisors as to the most important and controllable factors that could be managed differently to improve these germination percentages.

The Liebe Group launched an exploratory project around these concerns in October 2019, funded through the GRDC (Project Code 9177815).

It involved collecting 27 seed samples pre and post-harvest, as well as pre and post-seeding.

Five different varieties with various combinations of foliar, compound and no Mn applied were analysed.

Local growers attending a Liebe Group AgChats session in February explaining the initial findings from the project.

During the 2019 harvest at each location, a representative sample was handpicked from the paddock by the grower.

This control sample has now been compared to three matching samples, from the silo post-harvest, from the silo pre-seeding after storage and from the seeder boot after the seed had run through the seeder.

Mn composition and germination tests were conducted on each of the samples and a range of other factors were recorded to detect any potential correlations.

As each set of samples were subject to the handling practices implemented by the individual growers, there are potentially numerous factors affecting each set of results, therefore determining specific causative factors for the variation was difficult.

However, overall average germination percentages decreased with each sample time and the range of percentages widened as outlined in Table 1.

The next stage of the project is to understand why the range of results widened at each sample time and why some farmers maintained germination percentages in the high 90s at each sample time and why others experienced steeper declines.

This variation appears to be caused by mechanical and handling processes causing damage to the seed and reducing germination rates, however further research into the specific processes is required.

Mn also did not appear to be an issue as all seed was tested for Mn content and all samples came back as being adequate.

It should also be noted that only whole seed was used in the germination testing, so appearance and visible numbers of split seed do not necessarily correlate to damaged seed and lower germination numbers.

This has highlighted the importance of utilising germination testing that meets Australian standards to get a true indicator of germination percentage.

Liebe Group is investigating options to continue this project with more targeted trials around damage caused by new versus old augers and differences in germination reduction when seed is harvested at different concave settings and rotor speed.

Liebe Group thanked the growers involved in the project to date, who helped the group collect the samples and provided information about their management practices, which made the project possible.