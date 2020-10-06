Latest analysis of budget income tax cuts, cash payments and JobMaker

The low-and-middle income tax offset will also be extended for an extra year.

Under the changes, announced in Tuesday night's budget, over seven million Australians will receive a tax break of $2000 or more this year.

Around 5.1 million Australians will also receive two one-off payments of $250, as part of a $2.6 billion stimulus package.

The payments, which will go to pensioners, veterans, low-income families and eligible concession card holders, are in addition to the two $750 economic support payments provided earlier this year.

Businesses will also be encouraged to take on young jobseekers through the new JobMaker hiring credit.

Starting on Wednesday, businesses will receive between $100 and $200 per week for each worker they take out of the dole queue.

Here's how the night unfolded.

