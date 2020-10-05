Southern livestock research champions recognised

The Southern Australia Livestock Research Council (SALRC) has announced award recipients across the southern Australian livestock industries.



The awards were developed to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in the contributions of individuals to research, development, extension, communication and practical application of innovation on farm, to improve the profitability, productivity and sustainability of the Southern Australian red meat and livestock industries.

SALRC is an independent, incorporated association and one of three national research councils set up to provide recommendations on research, development and adoption priorities and planning for grass-fed beef and sheepmeat producers throughout Australia.

SALRC 2020 Award recipients included:

Producer - Jenny O'Sullivan (Livestock Producer, Gippsland and former SALRC South east Victoria and Tasmanian Regional Chair)

Scientist/Researcher - Andrew Thompson (Associate Professor, Murdoch University)

Communication/Extension - Geoff Casburn (Livestock Development Officer, NSW DPI)

Young Achiever - Benjamin Holman (Research Scientist, NSW DPI)

In announcing the award recipients, SALRC Chair Ian Rogan said "innovation and excellence should be recognised and rewarded in our livestock industries. The successful future of our sheep and beef industries depends on the research, development and commercial adoption of best practice and new knowledge and products.



"Whether it be in better pastures, improved genetics and management of our stock, meeting market expectations in environmental impacts, animal welfare and product quality-there are opportunities for ongoing improvements in all these areas.



"SALRC aims to support and recognise those at the researcher, advisor and producer levels that are taking the lead in progressing these aspects of our industries".

In receiving her award, Jenny O'Sullivan, Producer Award recipient responded that "it is a great honour to receive this award. I love working in an industry that uses good science to innovate and ensure we produce a safe, high quality product. Paul and I have always attempted to apply the best research on our farm and communicate to the community how the red meat industry is looking after the animals and the land whilst generating jobs and contributing to the economy of Australia."

Jenny believes that she has been privileged to be able to contribute to the direction of the research and adoption investment through her involvement with SALRC, The Australian Cattle Council and the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework and she encourages other producers to get involved with local groups and influence research and adoption in their regions, and also communicate what is happening widely.

The story Southern livestock research champions recognised first appeared on Farm Online.