Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive for coronavirus, according to his Twitter account.



"Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," he tweeted.



Mrs Trump said the couple were "feeling good" and had postponed up coming engagements.



Mr Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 200,000 people in the United States. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.



The President's physician, Sean Conley, confirmed the diagnosis in a statement.

"The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during the convalescence," he wrote.

"The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured, I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments."

The diagnosis marks a major blow for a president who has been trying desperately to convince the American public that the worst of the pandemic is behind them even as cases continue to rise with less than four months before Election Day.

And it stands as the most serious known public health scare encountered by any sitting American president in recent history.

Mr Trump is the second leader of one of Australia's main allies to contract the virus. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent three nights in intensive care in April.



Mr Trump's positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.

Ms Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information.

She was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, the person said.

Ms Hicks, who serves as counsellor to Mr Trump, also travelled with him to the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday. She has been the most senior White House official to test positive at that point.

Mr Trump travelled to New Jersey on Thursday for a fundraiser and the White House sent out a schedule for Friday that includes an intelligence briefing, a phone call on COVID-19 support for "vulnerable seniors," a fundraiser at his Washington DC hotel and another rally in Sanford, Florida.

READ MORE:

In a statement before Mr Trump announced he had contracted the virus, White House spokesman Judd Deere said the president "takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.".

"White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is travelling," Mr Deere said.

Ms Hicks travelled with the president multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, and on Air Force One to a rally in Minnesota Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night's first presidential debate in Cleveland.

Multiple White House staffers have tested positive for the virus, including Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, national security adviser Robert O'Brien, and one of the president's personal valets. Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating Mr Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tested positive in South Dakota before an Independence Day fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

Still, Mr Trump has consistently played down concerns about being personally vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.

"I felt no vulnerability whatsoever," he told reporters back in May.

AP

The story Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus first appeared on The Canberra Times.