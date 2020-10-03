A natural beauty in the South West

Price: EOI

Location: Mumballup

Area: 41ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Clint Swallow 0412 034 726

Jeff Heath 0427 425 689

John Wilson 0428 866 033





NAMASTEY is near the small, well-known community of Mumballup, just off the Preston-Collie Road and has unrestricted views of the Glen Mervyn Dam.

The property has a high elevation to see over the surrounding countryside.

Being 41 hectares, about 15ha is cleared pastured land with the balance being a mixture of parkland cleared to pristine natural bush that supports numerous species of native birds, animals and vegetation that can be enjoyed year-round.

The most redeeming feature of this aspect is Lyall's Creek, which usually runs from September to April/ May each year as it is the overflow and irrigation release from the Glen Mervyn Dam.

From April/May to September the creek still retains scenic pools among the unique shape and forms of the granite outcrops.

The natural timbers on the property are jarrah, marri, wandoo and grass trees, along with other flora in the bushland.

The infrastructure consists of a four-bay 17 metre x 9m shed which is in good condition and enclosed on three sides with a sliding door on one bay, as well as power, concrete flooring, shelving and a work bench.

Water storage is catered to with four tanks, one being 100,000 litres with a pressure pump and three of 25,000L, which all fill annually.

One is both rainwater and dam water, along with a pressure pump to service to garden needs.

There are two dams, with the main dam being equipped to fill the tank that waters the lawns and gardens.

Gardens and lawn are reticulated with a reticulation controller.

In the past Namastey grew aromatic lavender on a commercial scale and was supported by tea rooms that were lavender products sales outlet.

The Lavender Shed is a concrete floored Colorbond structure and is in very good condition.

It has been tastefully set-up with a living area, toilets (ambulant), power, a rainwater tank and many other features and offers great potential for many uses.

The large, north facing homestead is in excellent condition with unrestricted views to the Glen Mervyn Dam and scenic countryside.

The house spans about 490 square metres and is constructed of brick and red cedar with Colorbond gutters and a galvanised roof.

It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two lounge areas with one also serving as an office.

The main kitchen and family living area is a very expansive 9m2, with several great features and there is also a second kitchen.

The bedrooms and lounge areas are carpeted, while the kitchen and main living area have slate floors.

The three-car garage that joins the main living area has two electric roller doors and a work bench, shelving, cupboards, loft and power.

Other key points of interest include mains power, a 20-panel solar system of 5200 watts plus a two-panel Solahart hot water system.