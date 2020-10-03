Stunning property is full of character

Price: $710,000

Location: Lower King

Area: 5456m2

Agent: Ray White Rural Albany

Contact: Isaac Banks 0449 555 754

A BIG home on a big block, beautiful gardens, an idyllic location - this property ticks all the boxes.

Situated on a 5456 square metre corner lot in a pristine riverside location, 1 Rivervale Chase is a delightful lifestyle property with plenty to offer.

With four large bedrooms and two living areas (one upstairs and downstairs), there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy.

There is also an upstairs balcony, which is accessible from two rooms and provides a tranquil space to soak up the sun, listen to the birds and admire the stunning gardens below.

Downstairs, the home features a semi open-plan living and dining zone with bespoke finishes including polished jarrah floors and high ceilings throughout.

The master suite has a beautiful ensuite and large walk-in wardrobe.

The country kitchen is large and features a dishwasher, walk-in pantry and access to the laundry.

Since the seller's ownership, this bright and brilliant home has been run as a successful bed and breakfast, known as The Painted Lady.

The consistent bookings and growth of the business inspired the owners to convert their workshop into ancillary accommodation and has returned $120 a night for bookings.

This gorgeous property is about 300 metres from the King River, providing the perfect opportunity for you to embrace the tranquillity, fishing and early morning riverside walks that this serene location offers.

With a stunning riverside location, beautiful home and gardens, granny flat, character throughout, all the boxes are ticked for lifestyle living in Albany.