Excellent coastal home instantly appeals

Price: Auction Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1pm at the Ray White Rural Albany office, 96 Lockyer Avenue, Albany, unless sold prior

Location: Little Grove

Area: 819m2

Agent: Ray White Rural Albany

Contact: Jackie Cowley 0408 427 554





WHY is it that homes like this instantly appeal?

Maybe it's the personality, continuous improvements and love from its owners that provide a sense of belonging.

No matter the reason, just know that this home (green roof house pictured) will have your heart racing.

Located in Little Grove on a 819 square metre block, with elevation that allows the original design to be over two levels and more recently, a third level has been added.

This home provides three bedrooms, an office and two bathrooms on the main level, that was designed with heart, warmth and appeal.

Also on the main level is a modern kitchen, flexible living area and an irresistible sunroom that provides impressive panoramic ocean and harbour views and a perfect retreat to enjoy the winter sun.

Up the spiral staircase is the ultimate living area which is fantastic for entertaining with concertina glass doors that open onto a spacious deck to enjoy those water views and the fresh ocean breeze.

For the extended family or as an income earner, a wander down a path reveals a fantastic self-contained unit, which is full of light from the many windows.

With a living area, kitchenette, third bathroom and a bedroom, this unit is separate from the home and has separate driveway access to a third garage and generous workshop.

Walk to the water's edge, fish, swim, or beachcomb, or wander over to the nearby yacht club to meet friends and neighbours.