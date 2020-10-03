Surveillance suggests less invasive weeds

MAJOR inroads have been made into the eradication of an invasive weed, boneseed, around Narrogin and surrounds after more than a decade of work.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) senior biosecurity officer Mike Clark said recent surveillance of known infested sites had shown promising results with few plants detected.

DPIRD, in conjunction with local Natural Resource Management (NRM) and community groups, has been removing and monitoring infestations, mainly in bushland, in the Shires of Boddington, Wandering, Narrogin and Woodanilling.

"Boneseed is an environmental and agricultural weed considered a Weed of National Significance," Mr Clark said.

"It is a major problem weed in some other States but here we have the opportunity to achieve local eradication, with good surveillance and control effort.

"Recent checks of known infested sites have shown little to no occurrence of the weed at the majority of locations, which is a promising sign."

Mr Clark said spring was an opportune time to identify the plant, when it was flowering, and encouraged the community, landholders and bushwalkers to be on the lookout.

"Boneseed is a dense shrub with dull green, irregularly serrated leaves and bright yellow daisy flowers," he said.

"Flowers are up to three centimetres in diameter and form in clusters at the end of branches, with flowering generally occurring from July to October, but usually not until the plants are at least 18 months old.

"On the underside of the leaves is a white, cotton-like substance."

The weed grows under a wide range of climatic conditions but prefers sandy or medium-textured soils.

Suspect sightings should be reported to Mr Clark on 9881 0250, while reports can also be made via DPIRD's MyPestGuide TM Reporter app or Pest and Disease Information Service on 9368 3080 or padis@dpird.wa.gov.au.