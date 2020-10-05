Chance to develop a national grain policy

WESTERN Australian growers are being encouraged to apply for one of five positions available for the GrainGrowers' Western Region National Policy Group (NPG).

The NPG helps determine GrainGrowers' policy position and is an opportunity to represent growers' views on national issues affecting the industry.

The positions would suit any growers interested in policy and advocacy efforts in the grains sector.

GrainGrowers chairman Brett Hosking said there was a broad range of issues the NPG members focus on.

"These can range from trade and market access, workforce, through to biosecurity and access to technologies and farm inputs," Mr Hosking said.

"The NPG play an integral role in determining the focus of GrainGrowers policy issues."

The NPG meets three to four times a year, either virtually or face-to-face, with GrainGrowers covering all meeting costs, as well as a sitting fee.

"We think it's important as an organisation, to recognise the significant contribution our NPG make," Mr Hosking said.

Long-standing NPG member and WA grower Kallum Blake is completing his final term.

"Kallum has made huge contributions during his time on the NPG and will be greatly missed," Mr Hosking said.

"He leaves big shoes to fill so I encourage our growers in the western region to apply."

Applications close on October 19, 2020 and GrainGrowers hopes a broad cross section of growers will get involved.