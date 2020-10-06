Business case to keep Tier 3 on track

THE State government will work with stakeholders to develop a business case to reinstate some of the Wheatbelt's mothballed Tier 3 grain rail lines over the next two to three months.

This follows the release of the Tier 3 Grain Lines Engineering Review report.

Undertaken by the Agonis Group, the engineering report provided detailed estimates of the cost to restore each line section of the Tier 3 network to a suitable condition for commercial operation.

It included potential to upgrade some sections of narrow gauge line to standard gauge.

More than 100-years-old, the Tier 3 grain lines were privatised in 2000 under a then Liberal-National State government, leased out for 49 years with the rest of the freight rail network.

As Brookfield Rail, Arc Infrastructure, which gained control of the State's freight rail lease in 2010, placed the Tier 3 lines into a care and maintenance situation in 2013 and 2014 on the basis they were not commercially viable in the condition they were then in.

It had previously applied maximum axle loadings and low speed limits to the lines.

WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said, subject to further discussions with stakeholders, the first three Tier 3 upgrade proposals were being considered by the State government for business case preparation.

They are:

Quairading to York (estimated cost $110.91 million);

Kulin (via Yilliminning) to Narrogin (estimated cost $164.41m);

Kondinin (via Narembeen) to West Merredin (estimated cost $210.67m narrow gauge or $238.08m standard gauge).

"As a government and as a community we need to look at the wider economic and social impacts than just the narrow potential transport deliberation," Ms Saffioti said.

"There's road safety, road maintenance and environmental impacts - so there are a lot of different benefits that need to be given weighting and analysis."

Once completed, the business cases for the three rail freight investment proposals will be submitted to Infrastructure Australia for consideration.

"We see this as a future partnership with the Federal government, as we do with so many other projects," Ms Saffioti said.

"We don't see why, with the right business case preparation and work with Infrastructure Australia, our Federal government wouldn't be wanting to invest in regional WA as they do on roads.

"They spend millions of dollars on inland rail in the Eastern States so we think there is a real avenue.

"But we understand that we have to do the work to justify the expenditure.

"It's an exciting first step."

Ms Saffioti said she expected an accounting firm would undertake the business case alongside a reference group of community and industry stakeholders.

However with the Tier 3 rail lines still under control of lessee Arc Infrastructure, Ms Saffioti acknowledged the governance arrangements of the rail lines continued to be a "complicated issue".

"It's complex because it's not government controlled and that will be a factor that needs to be taken into consideration," Ms Saffioti said.

"It's not only the cost and benefits but it's also who charges what and how.

"We want to work constructively with CBH and Arc on this because it can only work if everyone is working in the right direction."

The WA Greens spokeswoman for regional development Diane Evers tabled a petition supported by about 1700 signatories in the Legislative Council last week, opposed to the historic closure of Tier 3 lines.

The petition, promoted by the Wheatbelt Railway Retention Alliance (WRRA), requested that the Legislative Council recommend the State government makes a "pre-election commitment to the upgrade and re-opening of Tier 3 rail lines, ensures transparency in all future contracts relating to rail line access so that less powerful users are not disadvantaged and explores options to return the control of Tier 3 lines to the State when the lessee declares them to be uneconomical".

Ms Evers told Farm Weekly that the State government was "on the right track" but that there needed to be continued consultation with stakeholders over which Tier 3 rail lines should be prioritised.

"The lines they chose to prioritise may not be in line with what farmers are asking for - from my understanding the line through the Corrigin area would be effective," Ms Evers said.

"As we know, people don't like to backtrack when they're delivering things.

"I'm hoping this isn't the final plan and they'll still be listening to reason and good sense.

"I think if they look into it they might find some ways to save a little bit here and there and still keep the lines just as efficient, effective and safe.

"This is just putting out the feelers to see what the response is as we know the State government will have to go after a lot of Federal funds as well for this."

Federal O'Connor MP Rick Wilson, who has parts of the three Tier 3 lines to be investigated for potential reopening running through his electorate, pointed out a case must be made to Infrastructure Australia for Federal funding.

"The proposal will need to go to Infrastructure Australia and it will need to include a business plan, (but) there is strong competition for (Federal) government funding from other infrastructure projects right around Australia," Mr Wilson said in a radio interview.

He applauded Ms Saffioti for initiating that process and indicated he would advocate for the proposal as the local member, but he foreshadowed a major problem in who owns and operates the three lines needed to be resolved by the State government before it could realistically expect Infrastructure Australia to recommend funding.

"Ownership and management of those lines is critical," Mr Wilson said.

"At the moment they are leased to Arc Infrastructure on a 49-year lease and there is 29 years left to run, which is probably about the life of a (reinstated) rail network.

"I'm not sure that the Federal government would have the appetite to hand over effectively $400m to a private asset which the State government does not control.

"Basically, I think the WA government has to have control of those lines."

Mr Wilson also described Ms Saffioti's suggestion of an 80 per cent Federal, 20pc State funding split as the "bare minimum" State contribution.

"All I would say is the more money the State government is prepared to commit, the better chance they have of attracting (Federal) funding in what is a pretty competitive environment," he said.

Pastoralists and Graziers Association of Western Australia (PGA) president and York farmer Tony Seabrook, who used to deliver grain to the Greenhills bin on the York-Quairading Tier 3 line, described the proposal to refurbish and reopen that line and two others as "adventurous".

"It's a popularist move, but when they prepare the business case I think they will have difficulty in making the figures stack up to support it economically," Mr Seabrook said.

"The lines were closed six and more years ago because they weren't economical to operate then and they have not been maintained and have fallen into further disrepair since, so it would be very hard to believe that they could be reinstated and be viable again.

"It's early days, go ahead and look at a business case based on the tonnages that might use each of the lines, but I think the proposal is adventurous, I don't think they have thought it through and I think the cost will be very hard to justify.

"We (PGA) had an executive meeting on Thursday morning when we got news of it (Transport Minister Rita Saffioti's proposal to investigate reopening three Tier 3 lines) and I think it's fair to say our executive members were gobsmacked by it," he said.

Mr Seabrook said from his perspective, any funds allocated to reinstating the York-Quairading line would be more effectively spent realigning the Great Southern Highway between The Lakes and York to remove bends and improve safety.

Recommissioning the rail bridge over the Avon River on that line would be at significant cost, he said.

WRRA co-ordinator and long-term campaigner for the reinstatement of Tier 3 rail lines Jane Fuchsbichler, Bruce Rock, said she had been assured by Ms Saffioti that the decisions on priority rail lines were not "set in stone".

"We are keen to work with the minister and have input into the business case," Ms Fuchsbichler said.

"Over $5 billion has been invested into metropolitan rail lines, while Tier 3 rail lines have been closed and deteriorating.

"The closure of Tier 3 rail lines has impacted severely on grain producers' budgets, communities, road conditions and the grain industry's ability to be internationally competitive.

"It is now time for Wheatbelt rail to move into the 21st century."

WAFarmers president Rhys Turton said the WAFarmers Grains Council continued to support the least-cost pathway for WA grain.

"WAFarmers supported the engineering review from day one from two points of view - that being a public safety point of view, in terms of removing heavy vehicles off roads, as well as an efficiency point of view for farmers and the cost of getting grain to port," Mr Turton said.

"For me, the cost of the three sections of the Tier 3 lines they are focusing on was a bit of a surprise - I think it's come in at a pretty high figure.

"But it's now up to all stakeholders to put a case to Infrastructure Australia as to whether they see that to be a viable option for those three sections of Tier 3."

Beyond that, Mr Turton said WAFarmers supported the State government's Revitalising Agricultural Region Freight (RARF) strategy which highlighted investment opportunities in the freight rail network.

A prioritised list of rail and intermodal projects on the Tier 1 and 2 networks have been identified since the release of the RARF strategy.

The State government has been in discussion with Arc Infrastructure and the CBH Group to establish a shortlist of high priority projects on Tier 1 and 2 rail lines.