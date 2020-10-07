Redekop units ready to go

AFGRI Equipment, Dalwallinu, has received the final batch of Redekop Seed Control Units which can be retro-fitted to S Series John Deere headers.

According to AFGRI Dalwallinu branch manager Dan Jolly the dealership will fit them on-farm given the imminent start to harvest ("probably the second week of October").

There are seven units left and they will go out the door on a first-in, best-dressed basis.

They take about 12 hours to fit and will cost you $115,000, including GST and fitment costs.

Redekop, which is headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, released the SCU late last year after a three-year research and development association with AFGRI Equipment and John Deere Australia.

Initial development involves fitment to John Deere class eight and nine combine harvesters with Redekop hopeful of expanding to other header brands for the 2021 harvest.

The unit, which bolts directly under the chopper, comprises of a set of mills - three stationary stators and two rotors per side - with a specially-designed catch hopper equipped with winged blades that cut, chop and push material into the two mills.

In operation, mill speeds run from 2800-2900rpm to achieve maximum kill rate, while drawing minimal horsepower from the machine.

One of the main benefits of the SCU, apart from the seed kill, is the chaff.

When it exits the mill, it is directed upwards into the straw stream being spread.

This not only spreads nutrients evenly back out into the paddock, but it also keeps the dust well away from the machine.

Servicing of air filters, radiators and rotary screens does not increase.

The SCU also comes with a cooler for each mill which has its own closed system, with a belt drive to a gear box and hydraulic pump.

Call Dan or Ray at AFGRI Dalwallinu on 9661 1105 for more information.