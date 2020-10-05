Charinga, Banavie sale top $38,000

+13



























*176 of 176 Merino rams sold to $38,000, av $3970

*81 of 81 White Suffolk rams sold to $2600, av $1940

Stud and commercial woolgrowers put any concerns about the wool market behind them and bid freely on a catalogue of 176 Merino and Poll Merino rams at the annual Charinga, Banavie and Gowandale sale Monday.

In all 141 poll Merino rams sold to $38,000 to average $4347 while 35 Merino rams sold to $5500 and averaged $2678.

There were also 81 White Suffolk rams offered account Charinga by principals Lenny Polkinghorne and Maja Welland that sold to $2600 and averaged $1940.

The scene was set from the start when lot two, a son of Neil, pushed out to a top of $38,000.

Driven by interest from stud breeders looking for a sire, the bidding was animated before the lot was knocked down to C & P Stapleton, Capree, Newbridge in the NSW central tablelands near Bathurst.

Capree principal Chris Stapleton, said the ram was the complete package.

"He's got beautiful staple length, lustrous wool on a really good frame and a heavy cutting sheep," he said.

He said the ram would be used over Charinga blood ewes having bought rams and ewes from Charinga.

"I believe in staying within families when you're breeding sheep. The breeding behind the individual is critical and this ram is chock-a-block full of good sheep," he said.



Charinga stud principal said the principals were ecstatic with the sale result.

"The really positive thing was that rams went everywhere. In difficult times, sheep that were interesting and were long stapled, heavy cutting sheep, with silky soft wool sold really well," he said.

"This group of rams we have been very happy with them. We've been working hard to improve wool length with density for six month shearing and these rams reflected that.



"Neil is a special sheep we named after Neil McLennan [former owner of Banavie] we bred and he's proved to be the goods. This is his first drop and he continues to breed quality lambs," Mr Polkinghorne said.

He said it was great to see stud breeders from across the country coming to the sale for these genetics.



The top priced lot was a May-2019 drop rams with figures of 19.6 micron (M), a standard deviation (SD) of 2.9 per cent, co-efficient variation (CV) of 14.8pc and a comfort factor CF of 99.7pc. He was also in the top five per cent for yearling clean fleece weight (YCFW) at 36.189 kilograms.

JG, E & KD Maher, Allendale, Tomingley, NSW, paid $16,000 for lot three, another son of Neil. The April 2019-drop ram had a 21 micron fleece with, a SD of 3.7pc, a CV of 19.5pc and CF of 96.8 with a YCFW of 42.851kg.

The same buyer also bought a Neil son sold by Banavie for $5000. The 21 micron ram had a SD 2.6pc, CV of 12.4pc and CF of 99.9pc.

Top of the Charinga offering was lot 69 that sold for $12,000. The ram was purchased by Nutrien wool, WA, Mitchell Crosby, for WA-based commercial sheep breeder Sean Counsel, Warren Gully Farms, Williams. Mr Crosby said the Counsel's were commercial breeders who bred their own rams.

Mr Crosby said they had used a lot of Banavie/Charinga blood rams.

He said they really liked wool quality and overall structure and head of the ram.

IE Cameron and Co, The Yanco, Jerilderie, NSW, paid to $13,000 for a draft of rams. The top was a Charinga ram by Neil with a 20 micron fleece a SD of 3.1pc, CV of 17pc and CF of 99.2pc.

Lot 37 sold for $12,000 to JD & RE Humbert, Calivil. It was also a Neil son with a 20.3 miccron fleece, SD of 3.1pc, CV of 15.3pc and CF of 99.6.

There was a strong Tasmanian influence with Andrew Calvert, Wool Solutions purchasing 13 rams for account Somercotes Holdings, Ross. The paid to $5500 on two occasions.

Another bought the same way was Hunterston Pastorxal, Bothwell, paying $6500 for lot 84, a Banavie ram with a 19.7 micron fleece, and a SD of 3pc, CV of 15.2pc and CF of 99.9.

Wool Solutions also bought lot 44 at $5000 for Rothaway Pastoral for a Charinga ram, with a 16.9 micron fleece, SD of 2.9pc, CV of 17.2pc and CF of 100pc.

One of the volume buyers was DD Kaylock & Co, Moulamein, NSW, who purchased 11 rams to a top of $4500.

Charinga White Suffolks

Top of the White Suffolk offering was $2600 paid on two occasions.

The first time was paid by Neil Winslade, Wedderburn, for lot 13 in the catalogue.

The ram had a 14.48 kilogram post weaning weight (PWWT) and +0.72 millimetre post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD).



The next ram to make $2600 was one of a draft purchased by Howard Frampton Joel South. The ram was lot 27 which had a PWWT of 13.47kg and a +1.14mm PEMD.

Elfin Pastoral, Melville Forest, bought eight rams to $2400 on two occasions.

Other volume buyers included Rural Property Management, Lexton. The buyer paid to a top of $2400 on three occasions for seven rams.



