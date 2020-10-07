RIC drought loans too slow to be processed claim farm leaders

Andrew Weidemann, Grain Producers Australia, has been disappointed with the time it has taken to process RIC drought loan applications.

THE MUCH vaunted Regional Investment Corporation (RIC) concessional drought loan scheme, held up by the government as a key part of its drought policy, has been criticised by a leading agricultural lobby group for being too slow in getting to farmers in need.

Grain Producers Australia (GPA) chairman Andrew Weidemann said members had contacted him regarding the RIC loans frustrated and angry at the application process.

"We've had cases where the loan applications have been lodged and they still haven't got an answer after 674 days, it makes it very difficult to operate a business," Mr Weidemann said.

He said the concept behind the loans was sound but the practical side of handing out the cash was not working.

"It is a great idea to provide these loans to farmers who have suffered through the drought, the issue is how the scheme is working in practice."

For its part, the RIC defended its performance, saying it was looking to speed up the process while managing an unprecedented number of applications.

RIC chief executive Bruce King said a boost to the corporation's operating capacity in the form of added funds for its operations budget that was implemented in July was starting to show tangible benefits.

"We know that the improvements we have started to put in place are working, in August 2020 the RIC approved a record of more than 140 loans valued at almost $140 million," Mr King said.

"We're aiming to decision 200 loan applications this month and 300 in October," he said.

However, Mr Weidemann said there were no excuses for the delays, pointing to the swift unlocking of COVID-19 support for businesses as an example of how things could move quickly when required.

He said along with the time lapse between applications and decisions the paperwork required was onerous.

"There is a massive amount of work in putting together an application, we're talking about 450-500 pages of documents, we understand RIC needs to have information but this is a big impost."

He also said there appeared to be a discrepancy in terms of response time according to who the farmers bank with normally.

"The requirement for permission from the existing banks has seen some receiving approval far quicker than others according to who they lend with, we'd also the commercial banks do everything possible to allow their clients to access these loans as quickly and easily as possible."

He said it was heartening to hear there had been improvements but he added many applicants were still waiting.

"GPA has received assurances that the processing times are getting better with increased resourcing, but recent documentation received by members show this is not happening."

He said improvements were essential.

"The failures in RIC has stretched the mental health of the people it was set up to help."

In response to the issues, GPA recommended that an advisory committee be implemented to fast track changes to the administration and processing times of the scheme to get it to be more efficient and provide more value to growers.

Mr King said the scheme was working.

"We know our loans are adding value based on the demand we have had and they're making a meaningful financial difference to farmers and farm-related small businesses with loans valued at over $1.1 billion."

The story RIC drought loans too slow to be processed claim farm leaders first appeared on Farm Online.