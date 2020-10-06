Exports made easy: govt cuts red tape to beef up ag exports

A $328-MILLION plan to beef up the nation's food and fibre exports was the big ticket item for the agriculture sector in the federal budget.

The export package, rolled out over four years, aims to both supercharge and simplify the export process, with the bulk of the package - $222.2 million - going towards digital services, including a single touch point for exporters, designed to make it cheaper and easier for farmers to get their products into overseas markets.

The agriculture industry has regularly cited the over complicated export application process as a barrier to productivity - at the moment, a farmer looking to break in to the export market has to submit up to 20 forms and certificates across multiple emails, websites and databases.

The government will introduce a new $28.6m Trade Single Window system, where farmers will only need to sign in to one system, which will also provide up-to-date information on new market opportunities, such as those available under Australia's free-trade agreements.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said ag exports would be critical to the nation's recovery from the pandemic, driving jobs and economic growth.

"We're making it faster and cheaper for farmers to get their product to market, while retaining the levels of quality and assurance that have made our exports world-class," Mr Littleproud said.

The government will also invest a total of $35.2m to cut the regulatory burden on the seafood, meat, live animal and plant exporters.

A further $71.1m will be pumped into services critical to ensuring Aussie products make it to export markets.

"This suite of reforms will modernise Australia's export systems by slashing red-tape and streamlining regulation and service delivery for our farmers," Mr Littleproud said.

"These investments will accelerate innovation and agricultural trade growth, build a resilient and agile agriculture sector and create jobs in rural and regional Australia."

The story Exports made easy: govt cuts red tape to beef up ag exports first appeared on Farm Online.