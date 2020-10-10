With Australia bracing for another extreme summer this year, Tasmanian wool mill Waverley Mills has launched a new 100 per cent woollen blanket range that aims to provide extra safety during the fire season.



The company is also donating $20 from each sale to Australian fire authorities.

The Waverley Mills' 100pc Wool Contemporary Classic Blankets are made from Australian superfine Merino wool at the country's oldest working wool mill.



Australian fire authorities deem 100pc woollen blankets as an essential fire safety item and suggest every at-risk home has them included in their prepared emergency survival kit ahead of the bushfire season.



Other essential items include a battery-operated radio, waterproof torch, spare batteries, first aid kit, candles, waterproof matches and emergency contact numbers.

Offering a greater level of fire safety than other fibres, wool is naturally flame-resistant, withstands temperatures of up to 600 degrees and never melts so it doesn't stick to the skin like many common synthetics.



In an emergency, a woollen blanket can be used to cover the body, providing a protective barrier against flames.

READ MORE:



"At Waverley Mills, we've always had a strong connection to the land and were devastated to see the bushfires tear across our country last summer, leaving behind a trail of destruction and loss," Waverley Mills spokesperson Andrew Cuccurullo said.



"The [new blanket range] is a way that we can raise awareness about the benefits of wool when it comes to fire preparedness and also give back to the fire services that work tirelessly to protect us all."

For every Waverley Mills 100pc Wool Contemporary Classic Blanket sold in October, $20 will be donated to the CFA.

You can find out more, here.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture. Sign up here to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Woollen blankets to provide extra safety during bushfire season first appeared on Farm Online.