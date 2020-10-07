More trainees are harvest ready

COMMUNITY businesses, individuals and South Regional TAFE's Esperance campus have worked hand-in-hand to upskill a group of people ready for harvest, with COVID-19 delivering a shortage of header drivers and machinery operators across WA.

Eleven participants who completed the course, have all secured jobs in harvest operations on local farms after learning how to operate headers, tractors, augers and chaser bins.

The five-day Broadacre Harvest Operations skill set is part of the Skills Ready initiative by the WA State government, as part of its post-COVID economic recovery strategy.

Agwest Machinery, Esperance, provided a header for training.

As an example of community generosity, a farmer who had recently purchased the header from the dealership was happy for it to be used by the student group before he took delivery of it.

Another farmer donated the grain for the practical aspects of the course and the Esperance Senior High School allowed the group to use its Farm Training Centre.

South Regional TAFE managing director Sue Lapham said it was pleasing to see the training have the desired result, with jobs for locals and much-needed harvesting help for farmers.

"The course was well received and the college is grateful for the invaluable support of the Esperance High School, Agwest Machinery and the farming community," Ms Lapham said.

A similar course will be held in Albany on Monday, October 26.