Buyers bid to $1500 at Wannamal sale

TOO good to pass up was the verdict of the volume buyer at this year's Boorabbin and Colvin Park Merino ram sale, Wannamal.

Grant Sinclair, GP & SL Sinclair, New Norcia, planned to buy six rams but ended up trailering 13 home comprising seven Boorabbin rams - a mix of horns and Polls - and six Colvin Park Merino rams.

"They were good value, too good to miss out on, so I bought a few more than I had originally intended to," Mr Sinclair said.

He bought at an average of $765 and paid up to $1100 and $1050 for his top two rams at Iain and Lucy Nicholson's second annual ram sale on their own property since adding the Colvin Park stud to their enterprise.

"I've been on the Boorabbin flock for 16 years now and with Iain and Lucy (who bought the stud in 2009) and I'm very happy with the results," Mr Sinclair said.

"I have sold a third of my ewe flock over east actually, but I've still got about 3000 ewes to mate.

"I basically like my horned rams, but we've been buying a mixture of late, we have been trying Polls on a few flocks at home.

"These (rams) have got good wool on them and they perform well in this environment," he said.

Mr Nicholson and son Toby again penned 60 solid 15-month-old rams displaying six months' very good stylish wool growth.

The sale, held in conjunction with the Te Rakau Texel ram sale, attracted 13 registered bidders seeking Merinos, down on number from last year and with at least one of the past three years' best clients attending but not buying this year.

Buyer support was initially good, but tailed off during the sale and as a result 20 of the 60 rams were passed in - almost three times the number of rams passed in last year.

The average price of $896 for the rams that did sell was $271 down on last year's very good result and as a consequence the sale gross dropped $26,050 to $35,850 this year.

For the second year in a row, a Boorabbin horned Merino ram attracted top price, but this year's top of $1500 was $600 down on last year's.

Father and son quality buyers Brenden and Errol Howard, Kamarah Pty Ltd, Wannamal, won a bidding war for the top-priced ram and also bought another Merino Boorabbin ram - one of three equal second top-priced rams at $1200.

The top ram had August 30 Micron Man wool specifications of 18.8 microns, standard deviation (SD) of 3.6 microns, coefficient of variation (CV) of 19.1 per cent, a comfort factor of 99.9pc and a washing yield of 75.9pc.

Their second ram had wool specifications of 18.3 micron, 3.2 micron SD, 17.5pc CV, 99.9pc CF and 76.1pc yield.

"We started buying (Boorabbin rams) three years ago and we just wanted to get something a bit brighter in the wool to go over our hoggets this year - we've only got 50-60 to do this year," Brenden Howard said.

"We bought a couple of rams we think will do the trick.

"We've just been shearing our lambs from last year and they're cutting a lot better than I thought they would."

The other second top-priced rams were both Polls and purchased by Bandawing Services, Yerecoin and DR & GA Halligan, New Norcia.

The ram Bandawing Services bought had wool specs of 18.3 micron, 3.0 micron SD, 16.4pc CV, 99.9pc CF and 70.5pc yield.

Bandawing also bought a second Poll ram at $1000.

The top ram the Halligan family bought had wool specs of 19.4 micron, 3.4 micron SD, 17.5pc CV, 99.8pc CF and 72.7pc yield.

They also purchased another two Poll rams and a Merino ram at an average of $900.

Volume buyers included Yallambee Estate, Wembley, with a mixed total of seven Poll and horned rams to a top of $900 twice and at an average spend of $828 and DJ, RM & JJ McEllister, Narrogin, with four mixed Poll and horned rams to a top of $1050 and at an average of $912.

Coogelly Park, Northam, purchased three Poll rams early at an average price of $850 and AHB Manning, Bindoon, bought three Poll rams at an average of $766.

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Grant Lupton said it was "disappointing" there was not more buyer support.

"This is the first time I've attended this sale and I was very impressed with the big frames and the beautiful white wools which you need in this country to handle the weather conditions," Mr Lupton said.

"It's always good to see regular clients coming back and I think a couple of them took the opportunity to pick up a few extra rams, it was definitely a buyers' market."

Mr Nicholson was philosophical about the sale results.

"The sale was pretty indicative of the year, demand for rams is down because of the number of ewes going over east and a number of breeders down sizing," Mr Nicholson said.

"The market has been good, particularly for older ewes and we sent wether lambs to Bendigo this year which was a first for us.

"But it was encouraging to see quite a few new clients turn up and I was very happy with how they (rams) looked."

Mr Nicholson said he planned to build his sheep numbers over the next few years, having leased a 4000 hectare farm at Beacon to run sheep, cattle and grow some feed crops.

"It will give us a chance to expand our whole operation, it's highly mineralised country so stock do well on it,' he said.

"We've been planting quite a bit of saltbush out there to try and drought-proof it a bit and for lambing ewes on into the future.

"We planted oats and barley this year and we'll wean our lambs out there in a couple of weeks onto green standing oats."