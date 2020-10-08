Saline bush foods make industry firsts

AN innovative industry development project at Badgebup, east of Katanning, will open its gates to the public for the first time this month, for the Saline Bush Foods Spring Field Day, to be held next Thursday, October 14 from 10am to 3pm.

Starting almost by accident five years ago, project host farmer David Thompson began supplying shoots from plants growing naturally in the salt-affected areas of his farm to a handful of gourmet chefs.

"I found out a Perth restaurant which I was supplying mutton to was importing saltbush from South Australia," Mr Thompson said.

"I basically said that I have some at my farm and will just pop some in for him with the next delivery of meat.

"It grew very quickly from there."

It became apparent that there was potential for a real industry to develop, utilising plants that grow naturally on degraded salt land.

"It was a way to bring value back to degraded land, to turn an economic benefit for the farmer, contribute to food security and hopefully help see an improvement in the health of land that has been damaged by salinity," he said.

However, it also became apparent that in order to make a viable industry and a real on-farm impact, there were numerous hurdles that needed to be overcome.

Lance McLeod, WA Gourmet Garden (WAGOGA) became involved in the project early on through his gourmet food marketing company.

"Consistency of product is a big one," Mr McLeod said.

"Foraging with secateurs on wild salt land that wasn't able to produce a consistent product all year - size, volume, growth stage or palatability - is what the hospitality industry needs."

In 2017 Mr Thompson's enterprise Moojepin Foods, WAGOGA and some other complementary organisations, teamed up with Katanning Landcare and successfully received funding through the Federal government's National Landcare Program (NLP) Smart Farming Partnerships program, to develop a full paddock-to-plate supply chain of saline bush foods - and then to teach others how to enter the chain as growers too.

Shadehouse program horticulturalist Tony Merceica (right) and host farmer David Thompson checking over the newly established seedlings in the shadehouse facility, irrigated with saline groundwater.

Katanning Landcare officer Ella Maesepp said the Spring Field Day will mark the halfway point of the four-year project.

"The project is about learning how to grow, market and supply these foods, whilst better understanding the impact on salinity - which we expect to be positive," Ms Maesepp.

The Spring Field Day will show attendees the three different growing systems that are being refined for saltbush, samphire, pigface and ice-plant - the original wild harvest sites, plus also planted stands of the edible species and a full shade house horticultural system, being irrigated with saline groundwater pumped from the rising water table right there on the farm.

A research team has been investigating the impact of groundwater use and the changes in soil health from the increased production of biomass from the saline soils in the project.

Results to-date will be shared on the day.

"Working out how to grow these saline species consistently to a high quality is only part of the equation though," Ms Maesepp said.

"The project is also addressing how to harvest, pack and market these products, as well as to introduce the consumer to these different foods."

Two groundwater bores have been sunk to supply saline irrigation water to the bush foods horticultural growing system and simultaneously draw down problem groundwater levels affecting farmland.

Produce from the project has won three Delicious Produce Awards to date, including the National Gold Medal in 2018, raising awareness among restaurateurs, chefs and individual consumers.

Pre-COVID-19, sales of the saline bush foods had experienced continued growth, particularly in WA and in New South Wales and South Australia, with demand threatening to outstrip current supply.

Attendees will get a chance to sample the foods themselves, with lunch being prepared by Gypsy Kitchen Co.

Working with Chatfields Engineering on how to efficiently and delicately harvest the plants is also being addressed.

Lead developer of the machine, Dustin McCreery, Chatfields Engineering, said they would showcase a new piece of machinery in action, developed specifically for this new food industry.

"We're nearing the end of the trial stage for the prototype machines and the field day will be the first time it will be publicly shown working," Mr McCreery said.

"The first machine shapes saltbush to a regular form, so that the second machine - which has been adapted from a carrot harvester - can follow through about every six weeks to delicately harvest the soft new shoots desired for human consumption."

A packing shed facility is the next major part of the project, to be constructed later this year.

It will create a local independent enterprise that can quickly process and pack fresh produce coming off numerous properties, so that it can reach the market in top condition.

"The packing shed will become a key part of the supply chain and also provide local employment opportunities within Katanning," said packing shed development manager Matt Collis, Katanning Environmental Inc.

Ms Maesepp said a key objective of the project was to train other farmers who have degraded saline soils on their properties, to be able to grow and supply into this promising market.

"As we approach 2022, we will be packaging everything we have learnt into a training program, so that we can support many other landholders to participate, with the benefit of all learning from our mistakes and successes," she said.

"If we can bring saline land back into production, improve its health, provide more employment and income for rural communities and help feed the world, then we'll have succeeded."