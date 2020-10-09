Additional funding for regional events

EVENT holders from around the State are encouraged to apply for the 2021-2022 Regional Events Scheme funding round, which opened earlier this week.

Supported by the State government, through Tourism WA and the Regional Events Program, the campaign supports smaller and developing WA events.

A total of $1 million is available through the scheme, including $150,000 for the Regional Aboriginal Events Scheme (RAES).

The RAES is for events that showcase Aboriginal activities and experiences through the leadership and participation of Aboriginal people.

As part of the 2020-21 funding round, 77 diverse regional events were awarded funding, including the 2020 Brew and the Moo in Dampier, Bunbury Fringe 2021 and Starry Weekend in Koorda.

To be eligible for either scheme, events must be held between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, with event holders able to make a funding submission for between $5000 and $40,000.

Applications close on Tuesday, December 1.

"Regional tourism plays an essential part in supporting local jobs and the economy in communities around the State, and is playing an important role as WA maps its recovery from COVID-19," said Tourism Minister Paul Papalia.

"Not only do the events awarded funding through these schemes contribute to attracting visitors to our spectacular regions, they also provide promotion for the region through media coverage and create a vibrant local atmosphere for tourists to enjoy.

"This is a brilliant opportunity for event holders to apply for funding to support their event and take advantage of the huge numbers of Western Australians travelling the State at the moment."

Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said regional events united communities, supported jobs and celebrated regional WA's rich tapestry of talent and natural attractions.

"With so many Western Australians exploring the regions, events such as those under the Regional Events Scheme and Regional Aboriginal Events Scheme give communities the chance to showcase all they have to offer - and hopefully build a fan base that will live on after COVID restrictions end," Ms MacTiernan said.