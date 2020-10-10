Challenge your herd - challenge yourself

DO you want to challenge your beef herd and yourself?

Then you need to enter the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge.

Entries are now open for the next challenge and the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge organising committee is looking forward to a record number of challengers entering the competition with the future of the beef industry looking very promising.

Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge president Jarrod Carroll said the challenge provided opportunities for producers to appraise the performance of their cattle to better facilitate the development of stronger herds and profitability with an emphasis to the commercial producer.

"The Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge is a great opportunity for cow/calf producers to benchmark their herd and engage with stakeholders throughout the beef supply chain by providing a platform to participate, learn and grow together from the farmgate to the consumers' plate," Mr Carroll said.

The challenge which is now in its seventh year is a challenge for beef producers which assesses cattle performance through the grainfed, MSA graded, domestic supply chain in Western Australia.

The challenge aims to reflect as closely as possible the real life situation of cattle entering the grainfed, MSA graded, domestic supply chain and rewards those animals that not only meet requirements for carcase quality but are also profitable at each stage.

Challengers receive detailed feedback on individual and group animal performance at each stage of the supply chain throughout the challenge.

Entries for the 2021 competition opened earlier this week and will close on Saturday, November 7.

Entry forms as well as the competitions rules and regulations are available at gate2platechallenge.com.au

The mid competition field day will be held at Willyung Farms on Tuesday, March 23 and the Gala Awards Dinner will be held in late May/early June.

The committee looks forward to receiving your entry for the 2021 Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge.