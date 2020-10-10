Waringa undergoes growth spurt

WARINGA Agriculture is kicking goals this year with a growth spurt that has seen it relocate premises from Geraldton to Perth.

According to company general manager Sam Abbott, increased business throughout Australia has meant the need for a more centralised location.

"And we found the ideal premises in Welshpool to assemble equipment, including our Agri-Spread spreaders and Elmer's chaser bins," Sam said.

"And we've got plenty of room to warehouse parts plus a modern administration complex.

"We've increased to 10 staff in addition to representatives in every State and we've set up a parts distribution centre in Horsham, Victoria."

Torque didn't have time to lift the pen as Sam also revealed a new distributor agreement with Canadian manufacturer Highline Manufacturing, which makes a range of rock pickers and bale-handling equipment.

"And we've taken on Equalizer in all States except WA where the franchise will remain with AFGRI Equipment," he said.

Waringa also distributes the New South Wales-made Flip Screen screening bucket.

But the real reason Torque visited the new Waringa premises last week was to talk about the new Elmer's tandem axle chaser bin.

All will be revealed in next week's Farm Weekly.