A guiding move for Allan

FORMER McIntosh & Son precision guidance manager Allan Garrity has moved to sales, reflecting the dealership's focus on supporting staff with career pathways.

Allan joined the company nearly 10 years ago to support the company's precision guidance business and ended up overseeing a rapid growth spurt in the division which now employs a sales manager two full-time auto electricians and an apprentice.

"The opportunity came up and I jumped at the chance to move into sales to further develop my career," Allan said.

"But I'm keen to retain my skill set and interest in precision guidance.

"It's a good background to come from when dealing with today's machinery.

"Sales is another facet of the trade and it will help me build a long term career with the company."

According to McIntosh & Son southern dealer principal Devon Gilmour, Allan is a prime example of the company's desire to "grow from within".

