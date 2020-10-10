Great Scott, mining vehicle goes electric

It's dubbed the TRITEV, and its mission is to help decarbonise the mining industry.

The 20 tonne loader is believed to be the first piece of heavy mining equipment in the world to have been retrofitted with battery technology.

The vehicle, which will be used in underground hard rock mining, was a collaboration between Hunter-based companies 3ME Technology and Batt Mobile Equipment.

It meets or exceeds the performance of its former diesel variant in addition to eliminating diesel pollution in an underground environment.

"The TRITEV has been the result of a heavily collaborative effort. Whilst it's been a challenging integration process we've enjoyed working closely with all parties and we are now in position to replicate these models at scale," 3ME Technology chief executive Justin Bain, who unveiled the vehicle at the company's Cardiff headquarters on Thursday, said.

"It's been an absolute pleasure working with the team at Batt Mobile Equipment. Their industry knowledge, vehicle design expertise and mechanical acumen is second to none.

"We felt today would be the perfect time to announce we have formalised our partnership which we believe will mark the Hunter as a powerhouse in the battery electric mining space."



The electric vehicle was developed as part of a project that brought together Australian Mining Equipment Technology Services (METS) companies, global suppliers, mine operators, research organisations and capital providers to support the improved productivity, competitiveness and innovative capacity.



METS Ignited chief executive Adrian Beer said the project highlighted the capability of Australia's METS sector to deliver technologies to improve sustainable mining practices.



"METS Ignited Industry Growth Centre is pleased to support the commercialisation of technologies enabling safety improvements for Australia's mining industry and potential global partners," Mr Beer said.



3ME Technology chief operating officer Martin Kime said the TRITEV was already receiving strong interest from the mining industry.



"With hundreds of these platforms in mines across Australia, we have seen significant interest from other miners in the battery electric retrofit of existing platforms.



"From the conversations we've had, what is driving the orders we've received is the recognition that there is an absolute need to remove diesel.

"Given the demand, we look forward to bringing jobs to the Hunter, helping with the COVID recovery whilst creating next generation, clean battery technology."



With a range of additional mining vehicles out there to be electrified, building on the success of the Project EVmine, it is anticipated that the METS Ignited, Safescape, Aeris Resources, 3ME Technology, Batt Mobile Equipment partnership will continue with its quest to electrify underground mining to increase the standards of WHS for the miners, benefit the environment whilst allowing miners be more competitive on the global market via significant savings to operating expenses.

