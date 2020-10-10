Auction achieves record price per hectare

A SUCCESSFUL Kojonup farm auction has resulted in a record price per hectare being made for the district.

John and Julie Philipps' 723 hectare farm, Karinya, was sold under the hammer for $4.4 million, which equates to $6085 per hectare.

Farm Weekly understands the buyer Vaudan Pty Ltd, is a local Kojonup farmer.

The sale price reflects a major jump based on average Kojonup land values as per Rural Bank's annual Australian Farmland Values report, which reported average property prices in the area to be $3734/ha in 2019 and $2950/ha in 2018.

The sale was handled by Nutrien Harcourts WA, with sales specialist David Jannings appointed to market the property.

He said smaller to medium-sized properties tended to achieve higher prices per hectare than large scale properties as they mean buyers don't have to expend as large amounts of capital.

The Nutrien Harcourts WA selling team sales representative David Jannings (left), region corporate and business development manager west, Glenn McTaggart and auctioneer Chris Waddingham.

"The property was just big enough to be a stand-alone farm but also made a good add-on for those wanting to expand," Mr Jannings said.

"There haven't been a lot of properties for sale so there was lots of interest in this property."

The strong interest turned into competitive bidding at auction, with seven parties registering to bid and about 50 people turned up to watch the action go down.

Auctioneer Chris Waddingham commenced the auction when he called for $3.8m to $4m as an opening bid and eventually bidding commenced at $3m.

Competitive bidding between five parties saw the price quickly rise to $4m, with Mr Waddingham knocking his gavel down at $4.4m.

Vendors Mr and Ms Philips were overwhelmed by the result as the final selling price was well above their expectations.

The family had farmed in the area since 1938 and acquired Karinya in 1982.

Mr Jannings said the property generated about equal interest from local farmers and growers from other regions.

"The final selling price was above our expectations but didn't surprise me given the number of registered bidders creating the strong competition," he said.

In the past few years the rural real estate market across most of the WA's agricultural region has been strong, with demand continually exceeding supply and Mr Jannings said this was still the case for the Kojonup area.

"It's the first time in 18 years that I have been selling real estate that the market has been so positive," he said.

"There has never been a more positive window of opportunity for buyers."

Mr Jannings said the drier-than-normal season hadn't yet impacted buyer confidence or demand.

Nutrien Harcourts WA region corporate and business development manager - west, Glenn McTaggart said Karinya was very well appointed upon his inspection on the morning of the auction.

"The property is a credit to the owners and current lessee," Mr McTaggart said.

"Properties such as Karinya are ideal as a stand-alone enterprise or can be purchased for farm build-up and presented as a turnkey operation."

After the sale he said the price reflected the current strength of the market which has been echoed across the State.

"Each sale around the State over the past few months seems to set a new price record for each district, with this one being no exception," he said.