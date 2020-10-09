Top quality generational farm at Westdale

Price: $1.1m

Location: Westdale

Area: 125.86ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Brian Woolcock 0417 184 785

THIS very fertile and picturesque property has been in the same family for generations and now it is your opportunity to secure this prized small farm in the highly sought-after Westdale region.

It is ideally located about an hour's drive from the Perth metropolitan area which makes it an ideal location.

The property spans 125.86 hectares in size and has two locations facing Luptons Road.

Meandering alongside the road is the Lyons River, which gives the property a special feature with lots of trees alongside the waterway.

The property also features rich, productive loamy soils with granite outcrops and pockets of trees located across the very picturesque rolling hills on the farm.

There is good water supply from dams, soaks, a bore and the original spring-fed soak which has excellent water.

The homestead is a stunning large, four-bedroom, two-bathroom Queenslander-style home with wide verandahs all-round.

It is located on the upper slopes of the farm which provides sweeping views over the surrounding rural countryside.

The working improvements include a new four-bay general purpose shed and an older three-stand shearing shed with yards.

This is a rare opportunity to secure this original holding in the Westdale region.