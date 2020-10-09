The rush is on to find quality land

Price: EOI closing Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4pm unless sold prior

Location: Beermullah

Area: 1047ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Terry Norrish 0429 471 219

Adam Shields 0429 104 760

NEXT week expressions of interest close on Cranes Neck - a property that has so much to offer, being a versatile farming option for grazing sheep, breeding or finishing cattle and cropping for hay and fodder.

Given its proximity to the Perth metropolitan area and commercial activity in the area, Cranes Neck would also be an excellent long-term proposition for those looking to landbank and take advantage of the shortage of quality farmland in the area.

There is opportunity to then lease the property if you are not up to farming as there is much enquiry.

It has very fertile productive soils which are generally well-drained to handle the high annual rainfall of 700-730 millimetres over the long-term.

The current operators have run an intensive hay and cattle fattening business and use excellent management practises and the benefits of robust fertiliser rates is evident by the outstanding volume of hay which has just been cut.

The existing cattle are also showing the benefits of the abundant available feed and water.

The property comes with an excellent range of utility sheds for either shearing, hay and machinery storage, with handling yards for both cattle and sheep.

The residence is a four-bedroom, one-bathroom house which has had both extension and renovation to make it a very liveable unit with outstanding views over the lake.

It also has a large office, sunroom, a two-car garage and a five-bay Colorbond garage built adjacent to the main homestead for additional vehicle storage.

Cranes Neck features outstanding water resources which come from two bores and a natural free-flowing spring.

A key bore at the house supplies all domestic water usage and the surrounding land area.

Water is pumped to two 76 kilolitre tanks which is then reticulated to four poly tanks and reticulated throughout the property.

There are four spring-fed soaks on the property.

The quality of water is excellent and there is water in each paddock in some form.