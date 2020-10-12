Fendt 'Tractor of the Year' in Australia

SINCE its recent release, the new Fendt 900 Gen 6 continues to impress, having received the prestigious 'Tractor of the Year' award for 2020 at the Agritechnica Show, Germany, for the 942 model.

The Fendt 942 was praised for its connectivity, which enables fleet management and machine optimisation.

It also praised the combination of the newly developed MAN engine and the low-speed Fendt iD concept, which allows for maximum torque and minimum fuel consumption.

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement and to be recognised by such a well-respected and prestigious show, reflects the outstanding engineering that was put into the development of this new generation of Fendt 900 tractors," said AGCO Australia and New Zealand director of marketing Fergal Meehan.

Locally, the Fendt 900 Gen 6 has been showcasing its impressive performance via a demonstration program throughout Australia's agricultural regions.

"These demonstration programs give us the best opportunity to show the potential of the range," Mr Meehan said.

"There's nothing quite like taking a machine of this calibre out into the field and seeing the performance, efficiency and cost savings that this range delivers."

The Fendt 900 Gen 6 features an all-new MAN six-cylinder engine with a cubic capacity of nine litres and VTG turbocharger with variable turbine geometry.

The spacious cab becomes a mobile field office.

For the first time, the Fendt 900 Gen 6 is equipped with Fendt iD low speed concept, which is geared towards high power reserves.

With this new generation of Fendt 900 tractors, there has been a focus on connectivity both inside and outside the cab.

Smart Connect is a service that connects an iPad to the Fendt 900 via the machine's Wi-Fi.

Parameters such as worked areas, tractor position, speed, fuel and consumption and engine load are fed straight to the tablet during use.

This feature is standard on all ProfiPlus models.

As an added option an infotainment system is offered, allowing for excellent call quality even when out in the field during use.

"For farmers and contractors especially, the tractor is their office and being able to conduct business while out in the field is crucial and the new infotainment system allows for this," Mr Meehan said.

The Fendt 900 Gen 6 is now available for order throughout Australia and New Zealand.

