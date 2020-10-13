Consolidating links with Indian brewers

THE AUSTRALIAN barley industry is continuing the momentum in developing a potentially strong market for our malt barley in India.

The Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) recently held an online forum attended by over 30 leading brewers and maltsters from India as Australia continues to work to open up the Indian market.

AEGIC barley markets manager Mary Raynes said the seminar was a collaborative effort, with participation from AEGIC, Barley Australia, Grain Trade Australia, Grains Industry Market Access Forum and the Australian Government.

She said the aim of the forum was to highlight the benefits of Australian barley such as its quality and safety in terms of biosecurity.

Ms Raynes said while the Indian market would not be a simple like for like swap with China, where Australia is currently not participating due to hefty tariffs, it would be a large market in its own right.

"By 2030, the size of the Indian malting barley market is likely to be between 450,000 tonnes and 650,000t," Ms Raynes said.

India has not been a malting barley market option for Australia for 10 years due to a technical phytosanitary restriction, however the Aussie grains industry is quietly confident these technicalities will soon be solved.

The Australian grains industry is working together with the Australian Government and Indian Government to work through technical issues and allow market access.

Ms Raynes said AEGIC had been working hard with the Indian industry to ensure a pathway if Australian barley is allowed back to the subcontinental nation.

"Our visits to India during 2019 were very valuable, firstly to engage with Indian malting and brewing industry, and secondly to increase the Australian industry's understanding of what India wants from Australian malting barley," she said.

"Indian maltsters and brewers are really keen for the opportunity to access Australian malting barley, and are very eager to engage with us and provide their feedback on their preferred malting barley quality requirements.

The story Consolidating links with Indian brewers first appeared on Farm Online.