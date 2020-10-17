Waringa releases tandem axle Haulmaster

CUSTOMER demand has prompted Perth-based Waringa Agriculture to release a new tandem axle Elmer's Haulmaster chaser bin to the Australian market.

Two prototypes were used during last year's harvest and according to Waringa general manager Sam Abbott, exceeded all expectations.

"We haven't made any changes for the production models," Mr Abbott said.

"Three models will be available with respective capacities of 30 tonnes, 36t and 41t.

"Until now we've only had single axle bins and track models but due to increased demand for a tandem the decision was made to go ahead with the tandem project.

"Our focus was to cater for the market with a bin that met all the requirements of operating during an Australian harvest.

"The bins have a lot of features including four-wheel steering and a 22 inch (55 centimetre) adjustable unloading auger with pivoting head which can unload 16-19 tonnes a minute.

"Adjusting the auger means you can cater for varying heights of bins or air seeders and it is ideal for lowering when bagging grain."

The auger operates off a direct-drive gearbox.

The bin is a modular design with bolt-together panels to ensure maximum durability while preventing cracking and seam failure and is designed with three metre centres for controlled traffic farming.

An integrated load cell system connects to one of the company's three proprietary wireless systems - Agrimatics Libra, Haulmaster Connect or Haulmaster Pro.

Agrimatics Libra device and smart phone app, work together to create a full-featured grain cart weighing and data management system.

The Haulmaster Connect was developed to be a simplified grain cart-focused hub and brain of all electronic features, including GPS load tagging and exporting data to email.

The Haulmaster Pro is the top-of-the range and uses a combination of hydraulic block, high quality sensors and Haulmaster Connect to maximise the operator's efficiency in unloading quickly.

The Haulmaster Pro operates the bin functions from an in-cab joystick.

A working and safety lighting kit is standard along with a roll tarp.

Waringa will continue to market single axle models with the option of transfer tracks, with fixed tracks standard for 46t and 55t models.

The Elmer's Haulmaster chaser bins are sold direct from Waringa with a 2021 forward order program for the tandem axle models starting in December.

The company's Agri-Spread spreader is exclusively sold by McIntosh & Son dealers.