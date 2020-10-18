Merino ewes make $252 at Top of Drop

VALUES rocketed past last year's sale top of $244 at the Elders Corrigin and Wickepin Top of the Drop Special Ewe sale last week with a line of 1.5-year-old Merino ewes selling to a top of $252.

The combined yarding in the circuit sale saw 11,680 quality sheep penned by the Elders network.

A feature at both the Corrigin and Wickepin yarding was the genuine lines of ewes offered through flock dispersals and reductions.

A combined total of 40 registered bidders, local and interstate, recorded a combined gross of $2,416,740 at both venues to average $204 across all ages and descriptions.

Despite the adverse seasonal conditions and weakened wool values, the overall sale result improved on last year's figures with this year's gross up $839,914 and the average was also up exceeding the 2019 average by $56.

There were plenty of options for buyers with Merino ewes aged from 1.5yo-4.5yo as well as a few lines of Dohne ewes.

Paul Keppell (left), Elders Narrogin, Graeme Taylor, Elders agent Lake Grace, Greg Penney, branch manager Lake Grace, Ken Penney, Elders farm sales Lake Grace and Jeff Brown, Elders Wickepin with the $252 top price line of 289 August shorn East Mundalla blood 1.5yo ewes offered by EDL Farms in the Wickepin portion of the Elders circuit sale.

The best selling lines at both venues were in the winter shorn line-up of 1.5yo ewes, which sold from $150-$252 and the next best category was the 1.5yo spring shorn ewes which made $180-$222.

Elders agents were connected to AuctionsPlus via their phones and the sales at both venues were slowed down to allow bids from interstate buyers to come in.

Corrigin

The circuit sale commenced at the Corrigin saleyards with a yarding of 5703 sheep.

Numbers were up significantly on last year's sale where 4247 sheep were penned.

All the lines were cleared achieving a gross of $1,165,318 and an average of $204.

The majority of the yarding consisted of winter shorn 1.5-year-old ewes.

Despite 24 registered bidders only six managed to secure some ewes.

Topping the Corrigin leg was a draft of 424 July shorn, Claypans blood, 1.5yo ewes from AJ & LD Szczecinski, Corrigin, that were purchased by Westcoast Wool & Livestock Corrigin for $224.

The sale's $222 second top-priced line of ewes was offered by TC & KL Bell for a line of 82 July shorn Claypans blood 1.5yo ewes and this also went to the Westcoast Wool & Livestock Corrigin account.

The next best price was $220 achieved by HJ Wilkins & Son, Kondinin, with the 242 August shorn, Narbethong blood 1.5yo ewes again going to a Westcoast Wool & Livestock Corrigin.

Westcoast Livestock (19) went on to pay $220 again for a line of 3.5yo September shorn, Wanjalonar blood Dohne ewes offered by Deva Farms, Narembeen.

Helping to encourage competition was Elders WA livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard who was bidding on behalf of AuctionsPlus.

AuctionsPlus secured seven different lines of 1.5yo ewes averaging $238 and also purchased one line of 4.5yo ewes at $196 per head, with these lines being sold to four different buyers.

The $242 second top-priced line of 404 July shorn, Wallinar-MPM blood 1.5yo ewes was offered by Hansworth Valley Holdings and sold to AW & DJ Mcclelland. Jeff Brown (left),Elders Wickepin, Paul Kepel, Elders Narrogin, William Reid, Adyn Reid, Vendors Sophie and Greg Mycock, Kukerin and Elders agent Lake Grace Graeme Taylor at Wickepin.

The lines will go to three different buyer locations including Dubbo NSW, Keith, SA and two different properties in Borden, WA.

The top-priced line purchased by AuctionsPlus was 174 August shorn Rutherglen blood 1.5yo ewes from Jamtree Pastoral for $214.

A total of 1730 ewes were sold to interstate buyers via AuctionsPlus with the remaining 3973 ewes selling to WA bidders.

F & M Inferrera, Mukinbudin, purchased three lines of ewes averaging $199.

The first lot Mr Inferrera bought was a line of 95 August shorn, High Valley blood 1.5yo ewes from RA & E Bailey, Narembeen for $150.

Towards the end of the sale, the Inferreras bid on a line of 291 (O/F 70) genuine dispersal August shorn, Chirniminup 3.5yo Dohne ewes from Rockwell Farms, Kondinin, at $206.

The last line purchased by the Inferreras was a line of 212 genuine dispersal July shorn, Chirniminup blood 4.5yo Dohne ewes from Rockwell Farms.

NH Wittwer & Co, Cuballing, purchased one lot consisting of 328 March shorn, Ronern blood 1.5yo ewes for $184, offered by BS & JE Crombie.

Another local to buy a line of ewes was DI & IJ & ME Muir, Mayanup, paying $214 for a line of 395 genuine dispersal July shorn Chirniminup 1.5yo Dohne ewes from Rockwell Farms.

Brian Trundle, Curlin, Bert Garbin, Bruce Rock and Elders commercial sheep manager WA Mike Curnick discussed the lines of sheep on offer at the Corrigin leg of the Elders circuit sale.

Abban Farms, Karlgarin bought 373 July shorn, Chirniminup blood 2.5yo Dohne ewes from Rockwell Farms for $218.

Wickepin

It was then a race to get to the second sale at the Wickepin saleyards where another top-quality yarding of 6157 head of 1.5-4.5yo ewes were presented.

All of the ewes were cleared with 39 potential buyers in attendance for the second half of the circuit sale.

Once again Elders agents were connected to AuctionsPlus with multiple lines being sold interstate.

The sale's top of $252 was paid by Elders Lake Grace agent Graeme Taylor on behalf of clients for an exceptional line of 289 August shorn, East Mundalla blood 1.5yo ewes from EDL Farms, Newdegate.

Mr Taylor went on to purchase three more lines for a total of four including 151 February shorn, East Mundalla blood 3.5 yo ewes offered by Davidson Farms at $212 and 280 August shorn, East Mundalla blood 3.5yo ewes from ML & HI Gooding for $208.

The last line bought by Mr Taylor was 438 August shorn East Mundalla blood 4.5yo ewes, offered by ML & HI Gooding at $198.

The second top price of $242 was achieved when Elders, bidding on behalf of AW & DJ McClelland, Victoria paid this price for a line of 404 July shorn, Wallinar-MPM blood 1.5yo ewes offered by Hansworth Valley Holdings, Kukerin.

Two more lines were sold to the McClellands including a line of 90 August shorn East Mundalla blood 1.5yo ewes offered by M & L McDonald at $230 and 238 September shorn Kolindale blood 1.5yo ewes for $206 from BR West & Co.

Jay MacDonald representing AWN Perth made the trip to the second venue and managed to purchase six lines, including two lines described as 1.5yo ewes which averaged $181.

The other were a line of 3.5yo at $206 and three lines of 4.5yo for a total of 1176 head averaging $183.

Vendors Don and Sue Pegrum, Rockwell Farms, Kondinin, buyer Andrew James, Kalgarin and Elders auctioneer Steele Hathway with one of the Rockwell Farms Dohne July shorn, Chirniminup blood ewe genuine flock dispersal lines that sold at Corrigin.

Interstate buyer TD & DG Edis, NSW, got involved in the sale early buying the first line offered consisting of 287 July shorn Bruluc (Kolindale and East Mundalla) blood 1.5yo ewes from TB Doney & Co at $212.

TD & DG Edis went on to buy one more line of 307 August shorn Collinsville blood 1.5yo ewes from AG & AM Carmody for $228.

WJ Hunt & Co, Mt Barker, bought CJ Turner's genuine dispersal line of 294 September shorn Eastville blood 1.5yo ewes for $222.

Cluett & Sons, Porongurup, ended the day with two lines including 140 September shorn East Mundalla blood 1.5yo ewes from AT & D Morgan for $192 and 189 September shorn Leovale blood 1.5yo ewes from D & M Dunham & Sons at $208.

MM & MJ Johnston, Boyup Brook, paid $192 for a draft of 176 August shorn Nepowie blood 1.5yo ewes from TW Flavel & Co, Tincurrin.

Bardon & Peadon Schute Bell purchased a line of 371 September shorn Nepowie blood 1.5yo ewes from SK & TR Angwin for $180.

Water Valley Farms also purchased a draft of 232 September shorn Eastville blood 2.5yo genuine flock dispersal ewes from CJ Turner for $216.

MA & A O'Hare purchased 230 March shorn Leovale blood 3.5-4.5yo ewes from IB Wyatt & Co for $204.

CM Warner, Pingelly, secured 176 August shorn Keetlen Valley blood 1.5yo ewes from RG & KR Newman at $162.