A bigger lead up for 2020 harvest for CBH

AS the 2020/21 harvest approaches, we are busy putting into action months of planning so that our supply chain works as safely and efficiently as possible when it matters most for growers.

It has been an even busier lead up than usual, with this harvest set to present its own set of unique challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and varied crop expectations across our four port zones.

Thankfully, with more rainfall across large parts of the grainbelt this season, we are anticipating a larger harvest than last year's below average 9.7 million tonne crop, with the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia estimating about 14 million tonnes to be harvested in WA.

As CBH's Head of Logistics and part of the Operations Division, I lead the team which works closely with Country Operations to ensure our receival sites, transport fleets and port facilities are used as effectively as possible so the crop gets to customers when they need it, and growers receive maximum value for their grain.

On-site logistics

The team at CBH carries out extensive preparations so that our receival sites and supply chain works as safely and efficiently as possible during and after harvest.

This year, preparations have included developing COVID-19 preparedness plans.

These plans seek to reduce the possible risk of transmission during the grain delivery process by utilising our technology to automate processes and train our people.

The work we've undertaken over the past three years to develop the CDF app will go a long way in supporting us to implement these COVID-19 protocols.

With 92 per cent of tonnes delivered through the app last year, we are confident we can minimise contact at the receival site with no major change to the delivery process come harvest time.

We are also mindful of ensuring we remain responsive throughout harvest so we can adapt to changing situations, and keep deliveries moving as safely and efficiently as possible.

To help with this, our harvest casuals onsite are being trained to enact our COVID-19 harvest plans, as well as sample, weigh and receive your grain throughout the delivery period.

CBH received more than 3000 applications for harvest casual positions this year, slightly lower than the average number of applications in previous years.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and the limitations they have placed on people from the Eastern States, we will have a greater reliance on local Western Australian employees this season, which we have welcomed.

Additionally, investments we have made in expanding and improving our receival sites will make for a smoother delivery process in 2020.

Our network investment, combined with the low amount of carry-over grain left within the system from the below-average 2019-20 crop, will give us greater flexibility and storage capacity, which we anticipate will lead to improved services for growers this harvest.

Transport logistics

Our 574 wagons and 28 locomotives configured in 10 fleets across the State, together with our permanent and seasonal employees, play a vital role in transporting WA's crop to port for export across the calendar year.

On average, more than half of the WA crop is transported along portions of Arc Infrastructure's rail line via 2310 kilometres of narrow-gauge track and 444 kilometres of standard-gauge track.

Our outloading program has already been put to the test dealing with COVID-19 restrictions throughout 2020, and despite the challenges, we have managed to transport all required 2019 season grain to port since the outbreak of the virus.

In the 12 months from October 2019, 2495 train trips occurred to our four ports and Metro Grain Centre, travelling a distance totalling more than 2.3 million kilometres.

Through close work with the Freight and Logistics Council of Western Australia and the State government, sensible protocols and permit processes were put in place that enabled cross-border movements through the period of intrastate restrictions and are now set-up should borders be re-established within WA.

Our strong, long-term relationships with subcontractors have also been a major asset this year.

We have worked closely with them to share information and ensure safety precautions and hygiene practices are adhered to, putting us in good stead for harvest and beyond.

Shipping logistics

Crossing borders on land and sea has proved challenging this year and exporting our growers' grain to international customers has been no different.

Most western seaboard ports now require a 14-day quarantine period, adjusting the way we plan shipping logistics.

It has meant that ships that depart their origin ports for WA within 14 days have had to wait until the fortnight window is closed before we can load grain.

Fortunately, we've been able to manage this well so far and during the lockdown period record monthly shipments were exported from the Albany Grain Terminal.

This has given us great confidence in our team and our processes moving forward.

Despite the altered port restrictions and protocols, we do not anticipate any major impacts with the shipping of this year's crop.

We are on track for good demand over the harvest period and early 2021, and if WA grain remains competitively priced in the international market, we look forward to a busy period out-turning grain on behalf of our customers.

Typically, we ship more than 60 per cent of our task in the first six months of the year between January and June.

At this stage, CBH's port capacity is fully booked from December 2020 to April 2021 in Kwinana, Albany and Esperance port zones, while some port capacity remains at Geraldton.

We are confident we can provide good customer service to all buyers and customers of Western Australian grain, and our storage and handling logistics are in a good position to tackle whatever the 2020-21 harvest period brings.

We wish all WA growers a smooth and prosperous harvest and look forward to working with you as the season draws to an end.