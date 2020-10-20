WAFarmers members support vote changes

WAFARMERS members voted in favour of making changes to its constitution at a special general meeting last week.

The constitutional amendments will allow for electronic attendance and electronic voting at its meetings and voting by proxy.

With WAFarmers members able to decide which tier of membership they belong to and pay accordingly, the small, medium and large tiers members have two, four and six votes respectively.

WAFarmers president Rhys Turton said the changes would make it much easier for members to have their say.

"Previously if you were a large farmer and you were entitled to six votes, the only way you could use those votes was by having six family members or members of your farming enterprise there at the meeting to vote," Mr Turton said.

"These amendments will allow for all of our members to have a vote, even if they aren't able to attend those meetings."

The lobby group's members also agreed on a motion for its climate change policy, following on from a climate change workshop late last month.

"In the motion we acknowledge the impact of climate change on Australian agriculture and the importance of continuing to minimise our carbon emissions," Mr Turton said.

"We would like to investigate the carbon that is captured within the farming production cycle and support the development of an Australian-wide agricultural carbon calculator."

Mr Turton said it was important to acknowledge that agriculture sequestered "a fair degree" of carbon in its standard and modern farming practices which include minimum tillage, stubble retention and improved pastures.

"In our policy position we would like to have that recognised," Mr Turton said.

"We support the development of a calculator so that we can determine, with some degree of empirical evidence, what we are actually sequestering with our existing farming practices.

"It's very important for us to be able to determine what impact our farming practices are having, both positive and negative."

The Federal government has put $95.4 million towards soil carbon and methodology in its Federal Budget, with a significant proportion of the spend to be dedicated to developing a carbon calculator specifically for the agricultural industry.

Mr Turton said WAFarmers planned to form a working group to determine a suitable time frame for its net zero carbon target policy and ascertain how the organisation could support the development of a carbon calculator for industry.

After the special meeting closed, WAFarmers members discussed the pros and cons of restructuring the organisation to have fewer zones.

"It was a valuable discussion for the board to consider which option is the best for the organisation as we look to the future, reinvigorate our inactive zones and re-engage the younger generation of farmers," Mr Turton said.

"At the moment we have about eight active zones out of 17.

"We have five draft maps drawn up and we are still in the process of figuring out which one is the best."

The new zone structure will be proposed at WAFarmers annual general meeting, to be held in March next year.