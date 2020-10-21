Championing for women to be confident

BEING the first woman ever elected to the board of a co-operative that's almost 90 years old would be enough of an accomplishment for most, but Natalie Browning had to take it one step further and become deputy chairwoman just two years after her initial election.

Jointly taking on the helm of CBH Group is a big role for anyone, it's even larger when that role needs to be juggled alongside being a farmer at Kondinin, a mother and about five other jobs.

While being the first female director of CBH is an achievement Natalie is beyond proud of, she has been adamant since day dot that she does not believe in pushing or forcing for a quota.

"When I was elected to the board, I thought it was a massive privilege to have that role and I did feel it came with a massive responsibility that the first female director did a good job, but I believe all positions are merit-based," Natalie said.

"We've got a role to play in making sure we've got the right environment and culture and to make sure there are no barriers, so that we get diverse people running for the board in the first place.

"It starts in the communities, that is why I think it's important to be involved on the school board and local sporting groups, because that's where leadership in farming communities starts.

"At a grass roots level we have to lay the groundwork, build up the leadership capabilities in the regions and that will naturally lead to more diversity."

The decison to put her hand up for the CBH board was an easy one for Natalie, she has always been an advocate for the co-op so the corportisation bid evoked a lot of emotion in her.

"I ran because I'm passionate about the co-op, I wanted to protect the co-op structure and ensure it was around for my kids," she said.

"I always believed that CBH is an essential and integral part of our farm businesses and our communities, but I didn't have an expectation as to whether I would be successful at getting on the board.

"But I figured if we want a diverse board, we need diverse people running - the people on the board aren't putting themselves there, the membership base is electing them and the people that are on the board are reflective of the people that run."

Over the past decade, Australia has come a long way when it comes to women on the farm, with Natalie knowing a lot of women her age who are proud to say that they are a farmer.

When it comes to young women standing up and saying farming is what they want to do, Natalie believes it is not capability but confidence that often hinders them.

"I think back to when I was first asked to be the chairwoman of the Narembeen school, I didn't know if I had the capability to do it, then when I ran for the Growers Advisory Council I second-guessed myself again," she said.

"That's a big thing with women, the confidence to believe in themselves and say yes I can do this.

"I think young girls should reach out and speak to a rural female leader, be brave enough to initiate the conversation and then have that person behind them telling them to believe in their abilities."

Natalie doesn't necessarily look at herself as a role model, preferring to just keep her head down and do a good job.

However she recognises that she is one of those rural female leaders that young women should be reaching out to.

"People say to me all the time to not underestimate my role as a role model and I do always want to be open if anyone ever wanted to chat," Natalie said.

"My aim is to strive to be constantly performing and improving, but I do acknowledge that I am seen as a role model and that's not something I take lightly."

There's no denying that there is a public perception out there that the CBH board is male dominated.

However, Natalie thinks it's important for everyone to know that as the only female grower director - up until the appointment of Helen Woodhams a couple of months ago - her experience had been nothing but positive from day one.

"The other board members have always been respectful, they have wives and daughters and they want diversity as well," she said.

"When people talk about male and female diversity on the board, I believe it's no different to a farming business and we're better together."