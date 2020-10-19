UltraWhites top at $18,000

ULTRAWHITE rams sold for an $18,000 high but it was ewe prices that left onlookers gasping when 70 stud ewe hoggets went under the hammer to average $3127 at the Hillcroft Farms 41st annual production sale at Popanyinning early last week.

A big crowd of about 150 watched as local buyer Cranston & Son Pty Ltd took on the bidding force of an unknown number of AuctionsPlus (AP) buyers to secure 23 ewes for up to $5900 to serve as the basis of a new Hillcroft Farms daughter stud that will be called Kingslane.

John Cranston, who owns several farming properties along the west coast, invested $84,200 to get 23 ewes, equating to a $3661 average before turning his attention to the rams and paying the $18,000 top in this section of the catalogue.

By the end of the day everyone at the sale knew they had witnessed an incredible result, if not another pivotal moment in the future of the WA sheep industry.

Before the sale the shed was abuzz with news of the recent Tattykeel Australian White sale, now billed as the sale-of-the-century in New South Wales, and buyers came westwards to get a similar highly productive non-wool sheep.

Only a few locals stood their ground and John Cranston was at the forefront.

The extra competition via AuctionsPlus was like a shockwave through the ewe offering and the frustration of local buyers who were repeatedly outbid was palpable.

Mr Cranston, who owns Kingslane Red Angus stud at Benger, started his UltraWhite project when he bought 53 Hillcroft Farms ewes privately several months ago then was guided by stud principals Dawson and Greta Bradford to select high indexing sale ewes with good eye muscle, Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBV) and conformation.

Greta Bradford, Hillcroft Farms, Popanyinning, Cameron Hillman and Kingslane studmaster Geoff Hillman, Hillcroft Farm stud principal Dawson Bradford, Jane Hillman and $5900 top price ewe buyer John Cranston are with the top selling ewe at last week's sale.

His top price ewe was tag 197584, a twin born July 2019 drop lamb with ASBVs of -0.11 birth weight (BW), 7.2 weaning weight (WWT), 11.2 post weaning weight PWWT, 0.6 fat (PFAT), 2.1 eye muscle depth (EMD), 138.9 Terminal Carcase Plus index (TCP) with the extra ASBVs of -0.33 for intra muscular fat (IMF), 0.33 shear force (S/FRCE)and 1.84 lean meat yield (LMY).

Stud manager Geoff Hillman said they had looked at different options and were attracted to the figures-based breed because they could see an exciting future ahead driven by someone who was passionate and willing to pass on his knowledge.

They planned to flush several of the best ewes using semen from two sires they bought at the sale.

Among their higher price ewes were six that were bought for more than $4000.

Without consulting the records books, these values set new WA stud ewe auction prices for any breed.

Only two high price ewes escaped Mr Cranston's grasp when one sold to an AP buyer for $5200 and the other was bought by Steve Finke, Bundara Downs stud Suffolk, White Suffolk and Poll Dorset stud, Western Flat, South Australia, who was on the phone to buy eight ewes.

He averaged $3413 for his draft.

AuctionsPlus buyers bidding from Dubbo and Deniliquin, NSW, Ouyen, Victoria and King Island centres, accounted for 33 ewes at values ranging upwards from $1500 to help fill the insatiable demand that has emerged this year for Australia's newest sheep breed.

The sale crawled along at a snail's pace as AuctionsPlus bids were relayed to Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Steve Wright who took more than 1.5 hours to sell 70 ewes then another 3.5 hours to clear all but one of the 200 rams on offer.

It was the first time Hillcroft Farms had offered ewes and Mr Bradford said with UltraWhites now formalised as a new breed, he had an obligation to continue supplying breeders with seed stock, saying in 10-15 years when he came looking for new genetics he had places from where to source them.

When the sale shifted onto the rams, there were 40 remote bidders logged into the AuctionsPlus system competing with the 65 potential buyers who registered at Nutrien Livestock's onsite desk.

Prices kicked off at $11,000 for the first ram offered and sold to an AuctionsPlus buyer, but it wasn't until well into the sale the $18,000 top price was set and it came for one of four highly rated rams from which Hillcroft Farms wished to reserve the right to collect semen for stud use.

The ram was one of two bought by Mr Cranston and had an outstanding EMD ASBV of 3.8.

The ram, tag 197468, was single born in June 2019 and had ASBVs showing -0.20 BW, 7.2 WWT, 11.7 PWWT, 1.0 PFAT, with a 148.1 TCP index and additional ASBVs of -0.49 IMF, 0.55 S/FRCE and 2.56 LMY.

Mr Cranston also paid the $14,750 second top price ram and again it was a ram with a big 3.3 EMD ASBV and an excellent 146.3 TCP index.

The $11,000 third highest, as well as other high price rams at $10,200, $9000, $7900, $6800, $6400 and $5200 was paid by AuctionsPlus buyers with no further details available.

A buying order from Glen-Esk Pastoral Co, Wentworth, NSW, scored at $5400 and was part of the 80-plus rams that were destined to go across the border.

Local commercial producers James and Jill Broun, Beverley, who have been long-term UltraWhite buyers, stood out when they bought at $9800.

Mr Broun said they started 14 years ago with a shedding ewe line developed by a commercial breeder based on a similar cross to today's UltraWhites.

He planned to join the ram to a small syndicate of ewes with the intention of registering a stud in the future and had nothing but praise for the breed.

He ran 1000 ewes and found they were good doers in the paddock and he was able to achieve a consistent 50 per cent dressing percentage from his early spring lambs and he no longer sheared any of his sheep.

Mr Broun had improved the visual traits within the flock by selecting for structure, feet and a good poll and was now ready to take the next step in performance recording, saying it was exciting and he wouldn't be doing it if Mr Bradford was not at the helm.

The local buying register included more than 20 potential first time buyers and from start to finish it was a battle for rams.

At the end of the day the sale had grossed $851,750 and rams had been dispersed to all corners of WA's agricultural regions.

This year's $3180 ram average was up $472 on the $2708 achieved last year for 180 rams.

Mr Bradford said he knew the sale was gathering momentum and could foresee such a result happening in 2021 but the strength of this year's sale had been a surprise for them.

He thanked his family, staff, agents and clients for their huge support over many years.

Mr Bradford said some of the success had come from people wanting to switch from wool.

"They have been watching what we have been doing for three or four years and nearly changed before the boom in the wool market three years ago," Mr Bradford said.

"Now with the drop in wool prices they think it is time to make that change.

"People realise that things do change and they've got to make the change.

"They can't stay and wait for things to come good again.

"I'm not saying they won't come good again but people are not prepared to stand still and wait."

A sale highlight was the $3127 ewe average.

"I had never even sold a ewe for that much let alone average that."

Mr Bradford said the sale had been an accumulation of years of work built on a lot of little steps.

"I can't say it wasn't premeditated because we have planned for this for four or five years but I thought we were 12 months off this surge,'' he said.

"Because of the growing interest in what we were producing it was gaining momentum but all of a sudden in the past three months it has just surged and I think that interest in these sheep is Australia-wide."

He said the drought breaking and a few sensational sales in the Eastern States had also helped the result.

Nutrien Livestock spokesman Steve Wright said he had had a long association with Hillcroft Farms, selling at the sale since 2002 and missing only 2018 and this year was the pinnacle given where he (Dawson) was and what he has achieved.

"He is the benchmark of the meat game and he is visionary and so good for the industry," Mr Wright said.

"Way back he could see what was needed and he got the best of the Poll Dorsets, Dorpers and Wiltipolls and now he has these magnificent sheep out there in numbers and has done it quickly because of his scale.

"He has catered for a demand in the market.

"Last year was an absolute corker (sale) and today you have seen people coming from all over the State and what happened on AuctionsPlus is testament again - they have bought nearly 50pc of the sheep.

"We've seen the dynamics of his customer base change.

"There were 20-30pc retained from the Poll Dorset days but now he is embracing a bigger client base and there are some big operations looking at these sheep as well."

Nathan Ditchburn, Golden Hill White Suffolk and Merino stud, Kukerin, was one notable first-time buyer who paid up to $3400 for three ewes and the same for two of four rams he bought.

He wanted shedding sheep to run on a property that didn't have a shearing shed and at the same time wanted to build numbers and gain first-hand experience with an alternative to their existing flock.

David Knipe, JW & SD Knipe, Spencers Brook, gave local commercial buyers a gauge in values.

After buying 11 rams last year for a $3800 top, he bought just three this year and spent up to $4600 saying it was the most he'd ever paid for rams.

He ran an UltraWhite/ Dorper cross ewe flock turning off about 2000 wether lambs a year.

At the same time they had worked to build numbers for the past three to four years, retaining all their ewe lambs but were at a stage when they could consider selling a few.

"They are just easy sheep - no wool and the temperament is much quieter," Mr Knipe said.

Some of the other high price payers included EF & SL Blechynden, Pingelly, who paid $5600; AC & JE Cunningham, Pingelly, paid $4400 and $4200; HP & LJ McKenny, Bow Bridge, paid $4700 and $4400; San Jolly, Wonoka Pastoral, Kapunda, South Australia, paid $4200 and bought three rams; Green Gables, Kojonup, paid $4000; and Caluka Farms, Albany, paid $4100.

Even when sale values drifted down to more normal commercial levels AuctionsPlus buyers continued their plunder taking 31 of the final 43 lots and never dipping below $1500.

A total of 43 local buyers was successful on the rams and although most bought only a couple, the Perth office of Timaru Pastoral Co and TKW Leeson, Wickepin, each bought eight; Davina Enterprises Wongan Hills, bought seven and Hoggart Family Trust, Esperance, bought six to be the day's volume buyers.