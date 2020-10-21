Tellarup Brook Poll Dorsets make $1400

THERE was plenty to smile about for the Edwards family at the conclusion of their inaugural Tellarup Brook Poll Dorset on-property ram sale early last week at Manjimup.

In the sale the Edwards family, in their first since purchasing half of the Kanangra Hills stud in 2018, offered 44 rams under the hammer of Elders auctioneer Deane Allen and cleared 41 of them under the hammer to a top of $1400 and an average of $955.

The three passed in rams were also quickly snapped up post sale giving the Edwards a 100 per cent clearance.

Elders Manjimup representative Cameron Harris said the final sale result was a fantastic one given it was an inaugural sale.

"There was great local support on the offering and there was even stud buying support with four rams selling to stud flocks," Mr Harris said.

"The quality of rams on offer in the sale was outstanding and you would go a long way to find better.

"We are looking forward to next year's sale with plenty of positivity and the aim of offering more numbers.

"The quality of the rams is only going to keep getting better as the Edwards have recently invested in a couple of new sires from the Eastern States."

Taking the $1700 top price honours in the sale was an upstanding, well-muscled sire in pen two.

After some spirited bidding on the impressive ram it was finally knocked down to the Wilson family, Willow Park stud, Cookernup.

Todd Wilson said he went down to support the Edwards family in their first sale because he went to ag school with Kim (stud principal).

"I just had a look through the rams while I was there and this ram took my eye straight away," Mr Wilson said.

"He is a structurally correct ram with clean points and no horn scur which is important to me.

"He also has a good volume of muscle."

The second highest price paid in the sale was $1350 which was bid by Jazablake Farm, Manjimup.

The ram was part of a team of six secured by the Manjimup operation at an average of $1050, making it the equal biggest buyer in the sale.

Matching Jazablake Farm in the volume buyer stakes also purchasing six sires was WL & EB Hall, Manjimup.

The Halls averaged $842 across their team of six which included a ram at $1000.

Fellow local operation RJ Decampo, Manjimup, was another stronger purchasing four sires at $988 average while Westbourne Holdings, Bridgetown, averaged $810 over a team of five and Waterfield Farms, Perup, went home with four rams on the ute at an $888 average.

Those to buy smaller teams at good money were GJ & LJ Hicks, Wayandah stud, Napier, which paid $1100 and $1050 for its selections while DA Crosby & TL Parke, Manjimup, averaged $1083 across a team of three.