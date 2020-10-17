Read all about it, Wattle Grove Paperboy makes $68,000

In what is thought to be a new world record price for a Speckle Park bull, the Humphries family today sold Wattlegrove Paperboy to a $68,000 top price at their on-property sale.

All 26 bulls sold to average $14,307, all 30 female lots sold to a top of $31,000 to average $14,033, all 24 embryos sold to a top of $3750 (each for the top lot of three embryos) to average $2150, and all four lots of 5 semen straws offered were sold to a top of $500, twice, to average $450/straw.

Overall, the sale averaged $8536.

The sale topper, which sold to Stephen Ariss, Temple Mount Farm, Woodend, Victoria, through Elders stud stock agent Lincoln McKinlay, was a September 2018-drop bull, weighing 880 kilograms.



The Codiak Putnam son exceeded the previous top price for the breed of $60,000, paid at the Summit3sale in 2016 in Canada for River Hill 50T Crusader 025C by a syndicate of Australian, English and Canadian buyers, including NSW stud Minnamurra Speckle Parks.

Temple Mount Farm also bought the third top lot, Wattle Grove Presidential, a May 2018-drop son of Codiak Eagle GNK 46Y.

Steve and Diep Atkin, Gotcha Speckle Parks, Dumaresq Island near Taree, with the $42,000 second top priced lot, Wattle Grove Hooked On You.

The December 2018-drop bull sold to new breeders Steve and Diep Atkin, Gotcha Speckle Parks, Dumaresq Island near Taree, who were looking specifically for a bull they could join to a group of 20 heifers, as well as collect to sell semen.



"We think he'll be good for semen sales because he should mature into a good bull," Mr Atkins said.

They also bought the top-priced female lot at $31,000, Wattle Grove 01B Niome.



Niome, an August 2019-drop heifer, was by Avery Creek Banjo 01B and from Codiak Acres Niome GNK5X.

They expect she will be a good foundation female for their new herd, having also viewed her earlier in the year.



At $31,000, 01B Niome has also equalled the $31,000 breed world record female price set in 2017 for Six Star G61 Tammy M6.

An emotional vendor, Dale Humphries, at he conclusion of the sale was in a state of shock at the exceptional result.

"We want to thank everyone - including the underbidders. It takes underbidders to make a sale," he said.

And underbidders there were. Along with a solid crowd on site, the Elite Livestock Auctions registrations showed 122 bidders logged into the sale among an audience of 212 in total watching on, with 66 of the total 68 lots offered receiving online bids resulting in 28 lots knocked down to online buyers.

The sale was conducted by the team from Glasser Total Sales Management (GTSM), with Michael Glasser as auctioneer.

